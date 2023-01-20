The John Wick series has rapidly established itself as one of the top-tier action franchises of the 21st century. It's commonly praised for its well-executed, meticulously planned fight choreography that makes it stand out from the abundance of quick-cuts and shaky cam that define lesser-respected action filmography. However, one of the most underrated aspects of the film series is its ability to effectively use its timeline as a method of keeping tension and conflict at high levels.

Chad Stahelski puts both the viewer and his characters in settings with quick turnaround and action filling every corner, making the brutality and tension of the John Wick films that much more immersive, cementing himself as one of the premier action directors in the industry. Each John Wick movie takes place over the span of a few days rather than an extensive time period, and each sequel is barely separated by a few heartbeats. By connecting each plot beat and action scene so closely to each other, viewers are kept moving at the same heightened pace that the titular assassin is moving at. Just as Wick is unable to find long reprieves of quiet and peace, the viewer is also kept on their toes, moving forward, and on the run from waves of hired killers.

No Movement Is Wasted in John Wick Movies

One of the defining traits of John Wick is his commitment to efficiency; he moves with tactical precision to waste no movement and often kills his target without giving them room for any ceremonious last words before their demise. Keanu Reeves deserves immense credit for his dedication to tactical training and personal fitness to ensure that he does the vast majority of his own stunts, which is evident in the final product. Few actors are able to do what he does on screen, and even fewer are able to make cohesive action stories that effectively display the mastery of that craft. That dedication to making every second count is palpable in the pacing of the films.

Each film's plot takes place over the course of a few days, with long arduous nights in store for Wick as he traverses the underground worlds of major global cities. There are valid reasons for other action movies to take place over long periods of time, as they can include training arcs or cover longer, more expansive conflicts, but none of those are needed in Wick's story. The timeline is kept compact and efficient, keeping the plot direct without any overfilling additions.

We don’t need to see John Wick train, nor do we need to see him take his sweet time in getting revenge. When the story kicks off in the first chapter, prompting his desire for revenge, everything that follows comes with utmost urgency both from Wick's own personal ambitions and from the fear and mobilization of everyone that fears him. He doesn't need to take weeks to finish what he can do in a single night.

John Wick Movies Are Chapters, Not Sequels

The naming conventions of the franchise reflect the interwoven connectivity of the story that makes the pacing feel so compact: John Wick was followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 which was then succeeded by John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. It's right there in the titles showing that these aren't just sequels and patient expansions of the film series, but each movie is simply a chapter in the action-filled life of John Wick. Even though John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum came out five years later, we can still see John's scars from wounds he received from the first outing. We see the built-up fatigue of the main character as he is barely given any moments of respite as he seeks vengeance while dodging legions of hired killers.

Each chapter's quick turnaround in the narrative keeps tensions high and the stakes even higher. Each action taken by Wick faced immediate and important consequences. As soon as he's done killing the people that murdered his beloved dog in the first movie, he barely misses a beat as he retrieves his stolen car in the opening of the second chapter. When Wick shockingly breaks one of the most sacred rules in the assassin's code by killing someone on neutral ground at the end of the second chapter, the third chapter immediately picks up with his hasty retreat from the scene. There's no wasted time and viewers are able to see as much of the action on screen as Wick experiences in the worst few weeks of his life. Viewers should be excited about the eventual culmination of all the films in the series, because the back-to-back action of John Wick and each subsequent chapter will make for an epic marathon that packs several lifetimes' worth of action into the ultimately brief glimpse into Wick's long and bloody life.

'John Wick's Timeline Maintains Narrative Synergy

Not to shatter the illusion of the John Wick's skill too much, but the pacing of the story has also enabled longevity for the franchise's leading actor. Reeves is 58 years old now and though he is one of the most disciplined and skilled actor when it comes to stunt work, he's not getting any younger. Furthermore, the casting of the films has been a buffet of Hollywood's best and most talented stunt workers, making it an even greater challenge for Reeves to appear intimidating and adept enough to match them blow for blow. However, John Wick is not aging as fast as the actor playing him, so there has to be a reason why the skilled assassin might lose a step here and there. The accumulation of injuries and fatigue that Wick endures in each subsequent chapter helps to explain any lapses in athleticism that might appear on-screen. There is synergy between the narrative of the story and the actual production behind the scenes to explain why the supposedly unkillable Baba Yaga might appear less adept than the killers gunning after him.

If the visceral fight choregraphy put together by Stahelski, Reeves, and the entire stunt team was not enough thrill and excitement, the pacing of each movie and the timeline between each chapter makes for an overarching narrative that feels cohesive without sacrificing any action spectacle. John Wick will return to theaters on March 24, 2003, so viewers won't need to hold their breaths much longer to see what lies next for this unkillable assassin.