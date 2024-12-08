2014's John Wick was an unexpected commercial and critical hit that would redefine the way audiences saw and consumed action throughout the late 2010s. The film, starring beloved icon Keanu Reeves, follows the titular character, a deadly assassin known as the Baba Yaga, who comes back from retirement after a reckless criminal kills his puppy, the last gift from his deceased wife. The film spawned a highly successful franchise that has so far resulted in three sequels and one spin-off, Ballerina, scheduled for next year.

Coupled with the exhilarating, high-octane, highly stylized fight sequences, Reeves is very much the main draw of these movies. However, the John Wick saga has featured many incredible characters, from Ian McShane's cunning Winston to Laurence Fishburne's solemn Bowery King. As usually happens with most action movies, the villains are a standout in the series, putting John Wick through the wringer and sending countless hordes of assassins against him. The four movies feature numerous henchmen and antagonists, but there's always one big honcho working behind the scenes and manipulating the events to go against the Baba Yaga. This list will rank every main villain in the John Wick series, considering how intimidating they are, how close they come to actually killing Wick, and how memorable they are both for the franchise and the action genre overall.

4 The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon)

'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is one of the franchise's best installments; unfortunately, it's not because of its main villain. The plot sees John Wick, now "excommunicado" from the High Table, on the run from a legion of ruthless assassins who are after him. Meanwhile, a High Table Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) goes around threatening John's allies and punishing those who are still willing to help him. Oscar winners Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston join the franchise as John's allies.

Parabellum is one of the saga's most action-packed entries, successfully expanding the world of John Wick and introducing newer and tougher challenges for the assassin to overcome. Sadly, the shadowy villain behind the whole thing, the Adjudicator, is far from impressive. Instead, she comes across as nothing more than a suit, not intimidating enough to make an impression. In fact, the Adjudicator is largely overshadowed by the film's secondary antagonists, especially the ruthless assassin Zero (Mark Dacascos), who pretty much runs away with the movie. In the end, the Adjudicator is one of those villains who is all talk; you're told she's dangerous, but you never quite believe it, becoming the only flaw in an otherwise incredible movie.

3 Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio)

'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

The sequel to the original 2014 hit raised the stakes and improved on the action, confirming that John Wick was, indeed, not the average action saga. The plot sees Wick forced back into the game by the Camorra crime boss Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio), who once helped him retire so he could marry his late wife. D'Antonio forces Wick to fulfill the blood oath he swore in exchange for help and travel to Italy to kill Gianna (Claudia Gerini), D'Antonio's sister and the head of the Camorra crime syndicate.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is usually the most forgettable entry in the saga. It's an incredible movie, but the plot is less thrilling than its predecessor or its sequels. Moreover, the villain is also somewhat lacking. D'Antonio is your typical mafia boss: elegant, entitled, and infuriating, a spoiled child who wants more than he should. Scamarcio does a great job portraying D'Antonio, but the character is not necessarily threatening or dangerous; instead, he comes across as self-important, self-indulgent, and annoyingly punchable. In fact, he's so exasperating that John Wick chooses to break every rule just to shut him up for good. And while there's nothing wrong with annoying villains, this particular franchise benefits more from foes who are actually menacing rather than simply frustrating.

2 The Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård)

'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2022)