The Big Picture Stern Pinball brings the John Wick franchise to life with a new pinball machine, offering a thrilling experience for fans.

The company focuses on creating beautifully designed machines based on popular films and shows, with John Wick now in the spotlight.

John Wick may have met his end in the last film, but a new spin-off is in development, keeping the franchise alive for fans to enjoy.

Stern Pinball is ready to bring the action of one of the biggest action franchises in recent memory to life, with a new pinball machine based on the John Wick series. The collectibles company has released a trailer for the new product, which allow customers to the game with a carefully crafted machine based on one of their favorite films. John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) journey on the big screen might be over, but that doesn't mean that the franchise will remain a thing of the past now that the hero gave his life in his quest to take the High Table down.

Stern Pinball focuses on providing collectors with machines designed to incorporate the best from film and television into devices that serve as both a piece of art and a functional gaming machine. Before they created a pinball machine based on the John Wick franchise, the company launched similar products connected to properties such as Jurassic Park and Stranger Things. But now, it's the lonely hero's turn to spend some time in the spotlight, with the trailer for the product teasing some of the elements that will be included in the final design. More details about the machine will be revealed on May 7 at Stern Pinball.

The most recent installment of the series, titled John Wick: Chapter 4, premiered in theaters last year, taking the titular hero into one final adventure that would allow him to defeat the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) and the High Table before they took over the world. But even if John Wick happened to die at the end of that story, that doesn't mean that the Chad Stahelski-directed film was the end of the road. A new John Wick sequel is reportedly in development at Lionsgate and the Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina is due out this summer.

The Magic of Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball has been building pinball machines based on major entertainment titles for years, with some of their recent launches including Venom and Jaws. And, as if the beautifully constructed devices weren't enough, they also offer a wide variety of merchandise to collectors, while they continue their mission of expanding their brand with new launches. A price for the new pinball machine based on the John Wick series hasn't been revealed, but fans can visit the company's official website for more information.

You can check out the trailer for the new pinball machine based on John Wick below:

