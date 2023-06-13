We can’t get enough of the John Wick universe and the makers know it. After the critical and commercial success of Keanu Reeves-led Chapter 4, Peacock has now unveiled new images for its upcoming spin-off The Continental. The prequel series will see a young Winston Duke taking control of the assassin’s haven that we’ve seen in the franchise by far. The three-part limited series has finally given us a good look at its characters.

In the new images Colin Woodell looks quite dapper as the young Winston, in one image he’s intently looking at some one, while other sees him surrounded by a number of people pointing guns at him. Another image gives us a good look at Ayomide Adegun, who plays a young Charon, he’s standing at the entrance of what looks like the lobby of the Continental and has a smug smile on his face. Another strong image intorduces us to Mel Gibson’s Cormac, who seems to be the antagonist of the series while another image gives us our first look at Mishel Prada’s character KD. All over this era of the Continental, seems more blood soaked and dangerous than the one we’ve come to know.

What’s The Continental About?

The miniseries is set as a prequel in the John Wick universe. Previously releases teaser sets the series in the 1970s New York City when it’s facing a crisis amidst the sanitation strike and the prevalence of organized crime. At this point in time, not only assassins but mafia members are also among the most common visitors to the hotel, following the same rules of utilizing gold coins and only conducting "business" once their target is off the hotel grounds or becomes excommunicado. The series will follow Winston taking over the hotel with the help of Charon and a few other aids while facing a ghost from his past.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Chad Stahelski & Keanu Reeves Reminisce About Their History in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Video [Exclusive]

Along with the aforementioned cast, the series also cast Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, Ray McKinnon as Jenkins among others. The series is developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons while Coolidge and Ward also serve as co-showrunners and co-writers for the series bringing back the signature action and root myths of the movie franchise.

The Continental opens its doors this September. You can check out the new images below: