For ardent movie fans and comic book lovers, attending San Diego Comic-Con is the equivalent of taking a trip to see the Holy Grail. During this event, fans are fully submerged in all it means to be fans of major franchises offering meet-ups with the biggest stars while the studios roll out huge announcements. Making a return last year with SDCC 2022 was a big deal for many, and a means of trying to put behind us the awfulness of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some might have been looking forward to this year's event, unfortunately, 2023 will be a lot less populated with few panels of note.

It was revealed recently that given the current happenings within Hollywood with regard to the Writers Guild of America strike, and a looming strike from SAG-AFTRA, a number of major studios are primed to miss this year's event which is billed to commence on July 19. While other high-profile projects won't be taking the stage, John Wick prequel series The Continental will be at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. According to The Wrap, The Continental panel will take place on Friday, July 21 as part of Lionsgate's SDCC 2023 television presentations.

The studio's other two panels will have CBS's Ghosts and Starz's Heels, scheduled for July 20 and July 22, respectively. While Lionsgate will offer television panels for SDCC 2023, the studio has made an entire 180-degree turn with its film division. John Wick spinoff Ballerina, the fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone-led EXPEND4BLES, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be part of the notable absentees from the event.

Major Studios Skipping SDCC 2023

Lionsgate is not alone in withdrawing some of its presence from the event. When it comes to SDCC, Marvel and Hall H are synonymous with greatness as their presentations are always looked forward to. Despite that glowing precedent, the studio will be skipping the event. While not stating the exact reason for not attending, the strike and perhaps, the franchise's unclear future could all be a factor. Netflix which has only recently wrapped its annual fan fest, TUDUM will not be attending alongside HBO and all its fan-favorite shows.

Despite anticipated features like Kraven: The Hunter and Gran Turismo, studios like Sony and Universal will also not be making an appearance. At the moment, it is still not clear if Warner Bros. Discovery will be making an appearance. It is sure to be a difficult decision given that some of the studio's latest offerings in The Flash and Shazam Fury of the Gods have failed at the box office. The David Zaslav-led company might miss out on an opportunity to promote its upcoming features like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Blue Beetle.

