It's not for no reason that the John Wick franchise, made up of four top-tier, action-packed films so far (and a spin-off TV show), is one of the most beloved in the action genre. Filled with impeccable, well-choreographed sequences, complex, well-written characters, and immersive worldbuilding, John Wick is not only an astounding action series, but also an incredible thriller saga that invites audiences to delve into its gritty criminal underworld.

However, while those elements mentioned are undoubtedly a part of why John Wick has captured the attention of many, its amazing script and dialogue are also worth mentioning. The series has been immortalized through its iconic quotes, some even originating viral Internet memes. We look back at some of the best and most memorable quotes in the John Wick franchise, ranking them by greatness, memorability, and impact.

10 "Guns. Lots of guns."

John Wick, 'John Wick: Chapter 3' (2019)

One of the most memorable and evocative lines in the franchise is said by John Wick, paying tribute to Reeves' other defining on-screen character in the sci-fi film The Matrix, Neo. As Wick prepares for a showdown, he visits an underground armory and replies, "Guns. Lots of guns," after being asked what he needs. In The Matrix, Neo also requests weapons when preparing for a mission.

This particular John Wick: Chapter 3 line is an iconic one not only because of how straightforward it is (very on-brand for the awesome anti-hero character of John Wick) but also because of the strong nostalgia factor and the way it acknowledges Reeves' beloved character, making for an interesting cinematic parallel and providing a fun nod to fans of both action franchises.

9 "How you do anything is how you do everything."

Marquis, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Bill Skarsgard's first line as the character of Marquis in John Wick: Chapter 4 is quite memorable: "How you do anything is how you do everything." Marquis explains that this is something that his father used to say and is now a rule that he lives by, setting up his villain character quite well.

Despite his questionable morals (like everyone's in the movie), Marquis is still an interesting character, with this thoughtful analysis of attention to detail serving as a great and motivational lesson on how consistency gets you far. It suggests that one's approach to small tasks reflects how one handles all aspects of their life, which ultimately makes a lot of sense. In this context, it reflects Marquis' high commitment to everything he does.

8 "... Yeah."

John Wick, Every 'John Wick' Movie

The usage of the word "yeah" in the franchise has rapidly been turned into a meme, and understandably so. Said a great number of times, this funny catchphrase highlights how Reeves' on-screen counterpart is a man of few words who does not waste time with unnecessary explanations.

The fan-favorite character can be an inspiration to all introverts who aspire to be as fierce and fearless as him, and this line proves how men of few words can easily come across as confident; the titular character showcases that not speaking much does not matter (in fact, he only says 380 words in a three-hour movie) when it comes to being effortlessly cool. The amount of times Wick resorts to the word highlights his consistency, how he stays true to himself, and also his stoic nature.

7 "Friendship means little when it’s convenient."

Koji Shimazu, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

In John Wick's latest chapter, Koji Shimazu, played by the incredibly talented Hiroyuki Sanada, presents himself as an intriguing and wise character — a wielder of knowledge. This thoughtful line is spoken in the movie's first act after John apologizes for the hassle he has caused his friend after bringing trouble to Koji's Continental in Osaka.

Koji's line is self-explanatory: it highlights that there is more to true friendship than convenience to one or both parties when someone is in trouble and needs a helping hand. Considering that loyalty and trust have always been themes tackled in the franchise, this remark is poignant and relevant and even invites audiences to examine their personal relationships.

6 "Those who cling to death, live. Those who cling to life, die."

Caine, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

During the gripping, intense duel scene between Wick and Caine (powerfully portrayed by Donnie Yen) in Chapter 4, the latter points out how "those who cling to death" usually make it out alive in the end, whereas "those who cling to life" frequently perish.

Put shortly, this John Wick quote suggests that while embracing death and its inevitability leads to freedom, the terrifying fear of death constrains life. It's an interesting line because of how accurate it is: it is not uncommon for those afraid of dying to be more constrained and cautious, perhaps not even experiencing life to its fullest potential. On the other hand, anyone who is not held back by the fear of losing their lives will likely find themselves embarking on a more fulfilling journey.

5 "Fools talk. Cowards are silent. But wise men listen."

Koji Shimazu, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Considering how much of a wise man Koji is, it makes sense that he would have not one but two quotes featured on this list. This one is just as thoughtful as the one mentioned, though it sheds light on a different subject. Koji's line emphasizes the importance of listening and communicating only when you have something to say that adds to the conversation.

On top of satirizing impulsive speech by those who speak without thinking, reinforcing that listening is one of the most valuable skills one can get, Shimazu's line also highlights the importance of speaking up on things that matter instead of being a coward. This makes for a contemplative moment in Chapter 4 and is certainly one of the best John Wick quotes.

4 "Exactly. Rules. Without them, we'd live with the animals."

Winston Scott, 'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

Another knowledgeable character with his fair share of memorable lines is Winston, played by the skilled Ian McShane. This one in particular, he says in a conversation with Wick when the two are discussing the rules about the Continental and the marker.

It is obvious that rules are a huge part of maintaining order and civilization in our society; we would not exist or function properly without them. As such, it is only natural that they are even more relevant in the criminal underworld, where codes and laws are strict and there are boundaries to keep things from completely spiraling out of control. Not only is this a great John Wick quote because it resonates with viewers, but also for the flawless way McShane delivers this line.

3 "John is a man of focus, commitment, sheer will... something you know very little about."

Viggo Tarasov, 'John Wick' (2014)

Spoken by Russian crime boss Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist), this one line remains an unforgettable one for the way it perfectly sets up Wick's character, compellingly introducing him to audiences while Viggo himself describes the character to his son, Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen).

What's so great and unforgettable about this line is how it perfectly encapsulates Wick's character, leaving a lasting impression on audiences watching the franchise for the first time. It is both a diss to Iosef and a proper introduction that lets viewers know how big of a deal Keanu Reeves' character is, including how incredibly respected (and feared) he is in the criminal underworld. In a way, it lets audiences know that he is nearly unstoppable.

2 "Tell them all... Whoever comes, whoever it is... I'll kill them. I'll kill them all."

John Wick, 'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

In Chapter 2, which sees Wick in a vulnerable state towards the end after learning that he will be considered "Excommunicado" for killing Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) on the grounds of the Continental Hotel, the character says these powerful words, letting viewers know that he is not afraid of going up against every professional assassin in the criminal underworld.

This makes for an undoubtedly memorable moment in the franchise, whether that is for Wick's courage and determination to keep on fighting or Reeves' incredible delivery, which fully cements him as the perfect choice to bring this complex and layered character to life. Wick has always been a man of his word, so hearing him say this just makes viewers even more excited about what's next.

1 "People keep asking me if I'm back, and I haven't really had an answer. But now, yeah, I'm thinking I'm back!"

John Wick, 'John Wick' (2014)

Although several characters ask John if he is returning to his former job throughout the first installment, he never really gives them an answer. However, in an unforgettable scene during a confrontation, audiences get to see the character fully embodying the Baba Yaga, making for a powerful introduction to the character.

Again, Reeves' impeccable line delivery plays a huge part in making this scene amazing, fully cementing it as one of John Wick's most remarkable. It is also a noteworthy moment because it sees Wick back on his feet, finally embracing and making peace with the fact that the life he once thought he had left behind is back in full force, with the character ready to resume his former identity as a relentless hitman.

