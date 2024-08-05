The Big Picture Lionsgate expands John Wick universe with new series Under The High Table exploring aftermath of Chapter 4 & introducing new characters.

Keanu Reeves & Chad Stahelski are on board as executive producers for the series, promising to delve into the mysterious High Table governing body.

The John Wick universe continues to expand with spin-offs, prequels, and a fifth film in development, promising fans more thrilling action.

Lionsgate is expanding the John Wick universe with an exciting new action series titled John Wick: Under The High Table, according to a report by Deadline. The series, set right after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, will explore the fallout from John Wick's actions and introduce a mix of new and familiar characters. Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, the star and director of the film franchise, are on board as executive producers, with Stahelski directing the pilot. Written by Robert Levine, the show promises to delve into the world of the High Table, the mysterious governing body of assassins. While Reeves is attached as an executive producer, there's no word yet on whether he'll reprise his role on screen. However, he's very involved behind the scenes, ensuring the series stays true to the John Wick vibe fans love.

It's not the only John Wick spin-off either. The Continental, a prequel series set in the 1970s and revolving around Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the movie series, released last year on Peacock. Next summer, John Wick Presents: Ballerina will release, with Ana De Armas starring in the lead role. McShane reprises his role as Winston Scott, as does Reeves and the late Lance Reddick. Additionally, a spin-off movie is reportedly in the worksbased around Donnie Yen's character, Caine, from Chapter 4.

Despite these new projects, a fifth John Wick film is also in development, promising more high-octane action, and John Wick: Under The High Table won't interfere with the movie plans, so fans can look forward to both the series and more feature films expanding this thrilling universe. With so much in the works, it’s a great time to be a John Wick fan.

How Did 'John Wick 4' End?

Image via Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4 concluded with a thrilling and ambiguous ending. After battling through numerous foes, John finally confronted the Marquis, managing to outmaneuver him in a tense duel. However, the victory came at a steep price, as John was left gravely wounded. He stumbled away, appearing to succumb to his injuries, leaving viewers uncertain about his fate. The mystery deepened with a post-credits scene where Akira, seeking vengeance for her father's death, approached Caine with a knife, setting up potential new conflicts and stories in the John Wick universe.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the ever-expanding world of John Wick.