The cast for the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, continues to grow as Deadline reports that Catalina Sandino Moreno has joined the upcoming film in an undisclosed role. Despite the mystery surrounding her character, she will reportedly play a significant role in the movie alongside Ana de Armas (Blonde).

With production on the film currently underway, she joins previously announced cast members, which include Anjelica Huston, who previously appeared in the franchise's third installment alongside franchise regulars Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Len Wiseman directs the upcoming project, with Shay Hatten serving as screenwriter and Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, and Erica Lee attached as producers. With a series widely known for its high-octane, adrenaline-fueled action, Ballerina could serve as another memorable entry into the John Wick universe while also offering its own unique spin.

“One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical skill as Ana has. After working with Catalina on John Woo's Silent Night, it was clear that she belonged at the top of our list, and it’s a thrill to be reuniting with her," said Producer Erica Lee about Moreno's casting, via Deadline.

Image via Warner Bros.

Moreno previously earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the critically acclaimed 2004 film Maria Full of Grace. She also recently starred in hit shows such as From and The Affair. Alongside the eventual release of Ballerina, Moreno will also star alongside Joel Kinnaman and Kid Cudi in the previously mentioned film, Silent Night, directed by John Woo. More details about her role in Ballerina are likely to be revealed as the film furthers along into production.

As fans eagerly await the spinoff's debut, a fourth film installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, is also on the way and will feature the return of the titular character facing a new enemy as he uncovers a path to defeat the High Table. The film will debut exclusively in theaters on March 24, 2023. Outside the debut of the two new films, a television series titled The Continental is also in the works, serving as a prequel to the franchise. The show will premiere on Peacock on an undetermined date in the near future. With the franchise continuing to expand, fans have much to look forward to in the next couple of years.

With the spinoff still in production, no official release date for Ballerina has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.