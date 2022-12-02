The concierge of the Continental Hotel will return to perform his duties in the upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina. Lance Reddick has signed on to join Ana de Armas in the film, making him the latest in a string of prominent returning cast members from the parent franchise. He’s set to reunite with his colleagues Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and Anjelica Huston in the film.

Ballerina will plunge de Armas into the world of assassins with the help of director Len Wiseman and a screenplay penned by Shay Hatten. She plays a young female assassin hell-bent on revenge following the deaths of her family members. Although plot details for the film are thin, her journey as an assassin will no doubt take her to the Continental, the neutral ground for killers to find respite. Considering Winston was already a lock to return, it felt like only a matter of time until his right-hand man joined him to help keep order in the building. As Charon, Reddick has appeared in all three John Wick films so far and is slated to return once again in the upcoming John Wick 4. He's even reprised the role in the video game space with Charon acting as a contractor in a pair of heists for the game Payday 2 as part of a tie-in for the release of John Wick 2.

Reddick has a wide-ranging career under his belt at this point, appearing in everything from blockbuster films to television series and video games. On the big screen, he's appeared prominently in films like White House Down and Godzilla vs. Kong while also dazzling audiences on the small screen with his roles in The Wire, Fringe, Resident Evil, Bosch, and Lost. In the world of video games, he's been a mainstay in both the Destiny and Horizon franchises as Commander Zavala and Sylens respectively.

Producer Erica Lee was pleased to have Charon back for the film thanks to his spot in the franchise. "Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick," she said in an official statement. "It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise."

Lee was joined as a producer on Ballerina by Basil Iwanyk and veteran John Wick director Chad Stahelski with Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa overseeing for Liongate. Production on the film began back in early November with an eye toward expanding the franchise after the release of John Wick 4 on March 24, 2023. This isn't the only addition to the franchise on the way though as the prequel series The Continental centered around Winston is set to stream internationally on Prime Video in the future, though there's no word when it could release. Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun will take over for McShane and Reddick as younger versions of Winston and Charon respectively.

There's no release date yet for Ballerina. In the meantime, check out the latest John Wick 4 trailer below.