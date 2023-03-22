The clandestine, action-packed world of John Wick is set for an expansion in a couple of days as John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters this Friday. This criminal underworld is set to have a new light shone on its deeds as a new spinoff, Ballerina, anchored around a new character is in development. Just like Wick, this new character, Rooney (Ana de Armas) has a thirst for vengeance and is ready to go to any lengths to satisfy it after her family is murdered.

This latest addition to the John Wick universe is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 and written by Shay Hatten, who also holds the credits for penning the latter. Speaking to ScreenRant recently, Hatten reveals how the spinoff had been built up from the events of Chapter 3. The writer further hinted that with the spinoff focused on a different character, a different perspective will help unpack Wick's origin story:

"Ballerina has just been a completely fascinating journey for me overall because it started as a spec that was not related to the John Wick movies six years ago. And then just kind of got brought in and then Chad was kind enough to let us kind of set it up in three by showing the ballet theater. And by nature of that, it kind of teed up this story really well. But it's really cool because that story [wasn't] attached to the John Wick universe; it was set in a different part of the world."

The writer goes on to reveal that shared roots for Wick and Rooney present a chance to better understand Baba Yaga, saying:

The original script was set [in the] Swiss Alps, which is territory that the John Wick movies have not touched. So, I think in a great way, it meant that we could kind of stick to the original story of that script from Ballerina without stepping on the toes of John Wick. But also it's a character who we know went to the same ballet academy as John. I think in Ballerina you'll get to see some of the hints of what John experienced during his origins in that place, but through the eyes of a different character. It still solves some of the answers of Wick, just through the eyes of a new character.

Who Is In Ballerina?

Ballerina will also see the return of Anjelica Huston as the fearsome crime boss, The Director who was punished for helping Wick in Chapter 3. Several of the cast members from Chapter 3 will reprise their roles in the spinoff like Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and the recently deceased Lance Reddick who portrayed Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel. With Ballerina now thrown into the mix, it gives the John Wick saga a timeline as twisty as the films themselves, sure to keep audiences engaged with every beat along the way.

Currently, no release date has been announced for Ballerina, but stay tuned to Collider for future updates.