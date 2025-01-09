Donnie Yen, fresh off his critically acclaimed performance as the blind assassin Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4, has confirmed that he may be doing more than just starring in a spin-off based on the character. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub while promoting his latest movie, The Prosecutor, Yen revealed that not only is he set to reprise his role, but there’s a strong possibility he may direct the project himself. Adding fuel to the fire, Weintraub shared that John Wick director Chad Stahelski himself mentioned Yen’s potential involvement behind the camera. Yen, while flattered, also expressed the weight of responsibility such an opportunity would bring. “It is true,” he confirmed.

“I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we'll see. I don't know, Steve. I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We'll see what happens.”

“But at the same time, I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don't want to ruin the franchise," he added. "I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself. I don't want to bring down the expectations for the fans. I try to do my best, like always."

Donnie Yen Believes 'The Prosecutor' Is a Showcase of His Directing Skills

While Yen’s directing credits may not be as well known as the stunning achievements he's made on-screen, he is certainly no amateur when it comes to working behind the camera, having directed action in films since 1988's Tiger Cage, and making his feature film debut in 1997's Legend of the Wolf. Speaking about his latest directorial effort, The Prosecutor, Yen reflected on how the project served as a platform to showcase his skills.

The film is a thriller set in Hong Kong, and inspired by, an actual legal case, focusing on Fok Chi-ho, a former police detective turned public prosecutor, who becomes convinced of a young man's innocence in a drug trafficking case. Although the defendant admits his guilt, Fok makes the bold choice of risking his career and life to uncover the truth and bring the real perpetrators to justice. Yen told Collider:

“I do feel that The Prosecutor is giving me a fair chance of showing what type of director I am and the potential of me being a director because although in comparison to the Hollywood standard, it's not a huge budget — we shot it for under $25 million US — it's still a lot more than my first movie when I shot for half a million. And I dedicated myself. I didn't do anything else. I spent a whole year doing this movie. So, to be fair, I think this really represents what kind of director I am.”

Yen was quick to clarify that any involvement in a John Wick spin-off would be approached with the same meticulous care and passion. “I have to flesh it out. I have a couple of ideas in my mind of how I would like the story to go. But we'll see. I don't want to give away too much because I don't know if I'm in that position to give that away. But they've been very persistent, and they've been very passionate about me taking on this project.”

Weintraub pointed out that "many" in the action community would want to work with such a legendary figure on a movie like this, to which Yen responded enthusiastically, adding that he fully hoped and expected Stahelski to be on hand for help and guidance. He said:

"He better be there! I want to make sure it's going to be a lot of fun. My attempt is to try to make something that won't disappoint the fans and the general audience.”

The Prosecutor will be released on January 10, 2025, in limited theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Donnie Yen's John Wick spin-off, and look for our full conversation with Yen soon.

Your changes have been saved The Prosecutor Release Date January 10, 2025 Cast Michael Hui , Yu Kang , Adam Pak Tin-Nam , Mark Cheng Ho-Nam Runtime 117 minutes

Get tickets