All chapters of John Wick are getting a stunning steelbook release from Lionsgate. The steelbook arrives in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. When housed in the outer box, the three steelbooks form a replica of John’s killer “stash book” from Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Furthermore, each book is emblazoned with detailed imagery specific to the film within and is numbered to signify its place in the series while enhancing its hardcover look.

The special features contain audio commentary by actor Keanu Reeves, and filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. It will also have theatrical trailers, John Wick Hex Game Trailer, Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex, deleted scenes, and more to give fans a look into what goes behind making a successful franchise, action-packed stunts, and everything else.

What started as a story of an ex-hitman mourning his wife, whose dog is killed vintage car is stolen has taken a shape of a globe-trotting, high-octane, action-packed franchise. Fans are in awe of the stunt work and ever-deepening storyline of the franchise. After the success of Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the studio did not take long to order two more movies in the franchise. The highly-anticipated features will be set in the aftermath of Chapter 3 and will see John on a run. Furthermore, there are two spin-offs in work with the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina, which will see the return of many mainstay characters from the franchise. Another feature is the limited series The Continental, center around a young Winston in the 1970s with Colin Woodell in the lead.

Image via USA Today

RELATED: 'John Wick: Chapter 4's Director Chad Stahelski Talks New Characters, Locations & the Future of the Franchise

The upcoming John Wick Chapter 4 casts Reeves as the titular assassin, alongside Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Lance Reddick as Charon, and many more. Also, George Georgiou will play The Elder replacing Saïd Taghmaoui, who portrayed the character in Parabellum. The feature is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and is helmed by franchise director Stahelski. The movie will see some crazy stunts and picturesque locations including the Louvre.

The collection drops on February 28, and the Best Buy exclusive John Wick Stash Book Collection – Steel Book Box Set will be available for a retail price of $99.99. John Wick Chapter 4 is set for a March 24 release. You can check out the trailer below: