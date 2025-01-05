The John Wick fandom just got a little bit bigger thanks to the first three films’ arrival on a new streamer. With the turning of one month to the next, platforms are offering their subscribers plenty of new material, and for Hulu’s patrons, that means the first three films in the Keanu Reeves-led gun-fu universe. Right now, the movies are in the third, fourth, and tenth positions, respectively, on the streamer’s Top 15 list, drawing new eyes to the high-octane film series. Sadly, the fourth and (so far) final film in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, is only available on Starz, meaning those who get sucked into the movies will either need to sign up for Hulu’s Starz add-on or rent it elsewhere if they want to be fully caught up with the highly-skilled assassin’s story.

When one traces the story of John Wick (Reeves) back to its roots, they will end up in 2014 with the release of the character’s first film. In it, audiences are introduced to the titular hitman who comes out of retirement after a group of thugs steals his beloved car and murders the precious puppy gifted to him by his late wife. On a path for vengeance, the man, also known as the Baba Yagga, stops at nothing until his foes pay for what they took from him. The initial installment opened up the doors to a full-on universe where assassins are hired by folks in need - for both good and evil purposes.

The Future of ‘John Wick’

From the success of the debut movie came a franchise that’s now four installments deep. The latest movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, may have spelled out the end of an era, with Reeves ready to retire from the physically demanding role for good. Still, there’s plenty of hope from the sprawling fandom that the character will eventually return for another chapter, ready to kick some butt and deliver justice all over again. In the meantime, audiences have the second season of Peacock’s John Wick spin-off series, The Continental, to look forward to, as well as the universe’s first feature-length offshoot, Ballerina. Starring Ana de Armas and taking place during and after John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the film, which is set for an arrival on June 6, will also feature performances from Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and a cameo from Reeves.

