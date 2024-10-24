Today marks the tenth anniversary of John Wick, a film that not only revived the career of Keanu Reeves but redefined the modern action genre. On October 24, 2014, some Russian thugs made the terrible mistake of killing John Wick's puppy and stealing his car, and the world has never been the same since. David Leitch and Chad Stahelski brought the World of Wick to life, and introduced us to an entirely new type of hitman. To mark the decade of balletic ballistics, Lionsgate is launching a year-long celebration for fans to show their appreciation to one of the most iconic heroes in modern action cinema.

Fathom Events Screenings

On November 3 and 6, John Wick will return to theaters in partnership with Fathom Events, giving moviegoers a chance to relive the legendary action on the big screen. Attendees will also get an exclusive sneak peek at Ballerina: From the World of John Wick, starring Ana de Armas. The spin-off film is set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and explores the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

The John Wick Experience in Las Vegas

For fans who are keen to step into the World of Wick, Las Vegas’ AREA15 district will soon host The John Wick Experience which will offer escape rooms and other cinematic environments. In unbelievably cool news, guests can actually step into the Continental Hotel and take part in the adventures, complete with a themed bar and store.

John Wick Pinball

For gaming enthusiasts, Stern Pinball is releasing a John Wick-themed pinball machine featuring narration from Ian McShane as Winston and a custom score by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame.

Titans of Cult SteelBook and Collectibles

Collectors will have the opportunity to add the John Wick 10th Anniversary Titans of Cult SteelBook to their personal libraries starting November 5. Available exclusively on Amazon, the set will also exclusive art by Matt Ryan Tobin and features Dolby Vision for the first time. Additionally, fans can purchase a host of collectible merchandise, ranging from action figures by Hot Toys to precious metals from APMEX and cosplaying ducks from Tubbz.

The World of Wick Expands

The anniversary celebration will culminate with the highly anticipated release of Ballerina on June 6, 2025. Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, an assassin in training under the Ruska Roma, as the John Wick universe keeps growing. But the Wick-Verse doesn't stop there—Donnie Yen’s Caine will receive his own spinoff film, and a new series, John Wick: Under the High Table, is currently in development with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves at the helm.

"John Wick is a wonderful role, and the first film was an extraordinary experience,” said Reeves. “The combination of character and story, so completely intertwined and expressed through Chad and Dave’s action design, was very special."

Stahelski, a veteran stuntman turned director, believes John Wick has proven that stunt work is an art form, something often overlooked in cinema. "Any artist pushes themselves to go further and outdo themselves,” Stahelski said. “What I hope we’ve shown with John Wick and its successive chapters is that stunt artists are, in fact, artists. I hope that is what makes our films stand out.”

Producer Basil Iwanyk echoed similar sentiments, crediting Reeves with bringing depth to the titular character. "Keanu Reeves created an unforgettable character as John Wick," Iwanyk said. "His performance as a man capable of almost anything except putting his past behind him is one that only Keanu could deliver.”

Visit www.JohnWickExperience.com for additional information and to sign up now for the special events.