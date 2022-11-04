Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.

The prequel series, co-written and co-showrun by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, will take fans back in time to explore the origins of the "assassin exclusive" Continental Hotel, delving deeper into its inner workings. It’ll be told from the perspective of the hotel manager, Winston Scott — portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise — now played by Colin Woodell. In the three-part series, fans will follow Winston through the underbelly of the ’70s New York. We’ll see him battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel that serves as a peacekeeping territory and meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Started in 2014, the John Wick franchise is widely considered a critical and commercial success with a collective gross of more than $587 million worldwide. John Wick: Chapter 4, is currently in post-production and has a release date of March 24, 2023. A fifth installment is also in development and was supposed to shoot back to back with Chapter 4, but the pandemic delayed the studio’s plans. Speaking of the collaboration, Amazon's Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, commended the John Wick films on creating “one of the most immersive, detailed, and enjoyable universes.” Further adding, “We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters.”

RELATED: 'The Continental': Release Window, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far About the 'John Wick' Prequel Show

Along with Woodell in the lead role, the prequel series also stars Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, Peter Greene, who plays Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD and Nhung Kate as Yen. Coolidge and Ward also serve as the executive producers on the series along with Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger.

No release date has been revealed yet for The Continental yet. You can check out our conversation with John Wick: Chapter 4 director Stahelski below: