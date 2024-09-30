Yeah, we're thinking he's back. Lionsgate has announced that the original John Wick will return to theaters on November 3 and 6 to celebrate the tenth anniversary. The film was such a success upon release that it spawned three direct sequels which helped the franchise reach a box office total of more than $1 billion through four films. Peacock also released a John Wick spin-off series, dubbed The Continental for the famous hotel chain in the film series, created for TV by Greg Coolidge, and even stars Mel Gibson. The series wasn't the same critical or audience hit as any of the John Wick films. However, it still garnered some support and acclaim, earning a 63% score from critics and a 78% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The cost of making John Wick movies has steadily risen as the franchise has progressed, but the box office results have proven to be more than worth the increased expenditure. The first John Wick was produced for a reported $30 million and grossed $87 million worldwide, a respectable profit margin that almost any studio would happily take without question. John Wick: Chapter 2 turned up the heat with a $10 million increase to its budget; $40 million total, but it grossed more than $171 million worldwide, earning more than four times its cost. While John Wick: Chapter 3 cost a franchise-high (to that point) $75 million to produce, its worldwide gross of $326 million was more than enough evidence that people would turn up to the theaters for John Wick. The most recent John Wick film cost a whopping $100 million but earned more than $440 million at the worldwide box office.

John Wick Returns in 2025 With ‘Ballerina’

The John Wick franchise will look to dominate the box office two summers in a row, as the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. Keanu Reeves has also been confirmed to reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming film, with Ian McShane and Anjelica Huston also reprising their roles as Winston and The Director, respectively. The Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus will join the franchise, and Ballerina will also see Lance Reddick give his final John Wick performance as Charon.

John Wick returns to theaters on November 3 and 6. Check out the trailer and poster for the re-release above and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

