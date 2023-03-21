Of course, John Wick: Chapter 4's director Chad Stahelski knows exactly when each movie in the franchise takes place, but the answers about that timeline may surprise even the most die-hard fans. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Stahelski discussed the franchise’s expansive timeline, revealing that the events of the first three movies actually happen in a span of less than two weeks.

Released in 2014’s John Wick tells the story of a retired assassin (Keanu Reeves) who goes back to killing after being attacked by the son a powerful mobster son. Wick’s quest for revenge shakes the status quo of the underground network of assassins he used to work for, which leads him to be hunted by some dangerous people in 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 and 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Since the events of the three movies are deeply intertwined, we imagined they happened in a short period. However, Stahelski says the timeline is more concise than fans might expect. In the director's words, “It's almost like a week and a half, time-wise.” And even if John Wick: Chapter 4 features the biggest time jump in the franchise, the whole story is still told in less than a year. In the director’s words:

“Well, we figured the first three movies almost happened in like a week, week and a half, somewhere in there. That's my version, I think Keanu’s is a little different, and I think this is like six months later. So within a year, I think it all happens. I would say almost within 7 to 8 months.”

During the interview, Stahelski also spoke about how some of the movie’s events determined the creative team’s approach to the timeline issue. So, while they decided never to address the passage of time on screen, the injuries suffered by Wick affected the franchise’s timeline planning. Stahelski explains:

“I think it was in the second one, we actually kind of thought about that [including an explicit time frame] between the two, but then we were like, ‘Ah, that’s kind of goofy, we'll just let people guess.’ Because we didn't know how bad we were gonna injure him. You know, after number three, you're like, ‘Okay.’ We can stretch it a little bit, but he did fall off a building, so we’re like, ‘Eh, a femur? Six months.’”

When Is John Wick: Chapter 4 Coming to Theaters?

John Wick 4 is the first movie in the franchise not to be written by Derek Kolstad, a decision that didn’t come from the screenwriter. Stahelski, however, is back to helm the sequel after co-directing the first film with David Leitch and taking complete control of the second and third installments. Stahelski directs from a script by Army of the Dead's Shay Hatten and American Assassin's Michael Finch. John Wick 4 will also see the return of Ian McShane's Winson and Lance Reddick's Charon. The movie also stars martial legend Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson (Tenet), Bill Skarsgård (It), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange), and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption).

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below, and look for more from our exclusive interview with Chad Stahelski soon.