The upcoming John Wick prequel series The Continental has added Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider), and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) to the cast.

Less than a month ago, we learned that Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) had been cast in the role of a younger version of Ian McShane's Winston Scott. We’ve now learned that Greene is set to play Uncle Charlie with Adegun portraying the younger Charon (originally played by Lance Reddick in the John Wick series) and Bobb will play the character of Mayhew. Mel Gibson has also been cast as a character named Cormac.

The Continental centers around the assassin's hotel from the John Wick franchise. Set in 1975, the series will follow the young Winston Scott as he traverses the underworld of New York as we meet some of the biggest criminals in the world.

Adegun will make his professional acting debut in The Continental. Bobb is reportedly shooting Butcher’s Crossing with Nicolas Cage, and will appear as Theodore Roosevelt in the Showtime series The First Lady. Greene has appeared in such shows as For Life, Justified, and Life on Mars.

The Continental, which will air as a three-episode event series on Starz, comes from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as showrunners. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese serve as executive producers, with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures also executive producing.

The fourth John Wick film has recently wrapped and will bring back Keanu Reeves as the title character McShane as the elder Winston Scott, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick. There is currently no release date for The Continental, but the fourth John Wick film is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022.

