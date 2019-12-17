Thankfully, Someone Finally Put a Lightsaber in the Hands of John Wick

Have you wondered what a John Wick/Star Wars mashup might look like? Well, the folks over at ImmersionVFX certainly have. The YouTube channel, which has deftly sneaked lightsabers into Indiana Jones, The Hobbit, Daredevil, Game of Thrones, and Thor Ragnarok is at it again. But the effects wizards have outdone themselves this time.

Observing the motorcycle fight scene and our hero’s glass shattering battle against Zero (Mark Dacascos) from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, handguns, knives, and swords have been replaced with lightsabers. The bad guys swing red ones, naturally, and Wick prefers purple. The video is so flawlessly edited, you’ll be hard pressed to find any sort of misstep in the process. For the lay person, or anyone taking a cursory glance, it might seem that lightsabers were always in the film. Wick bopping the sword’s hilt after he and Zero crash through a pane of glass, igniting the saber again, is an especially nice touch.

With Star Wars films planned until the end of time, perhaps Disney can make room for Keanu Reeves in the future, provided the able-bodied actor still has the physical prowess necessary for onscreen swordplay. Until then, you’ll just have to settle for the fourth installments of his two most iconic franchises: The Matrix and John Wick—both planned for 2021.

Reeves also has the third installment of the Bill & Ted film series on the way. Bill & Ted Face the Music is due for an August 2020 premiere. First look images from the film premiered today.

Check out John Wick with lightsabers below and marvel at modern technology’s capabilities.