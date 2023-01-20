John Williams' scores have been the soundtrack of many people's lives and childhoods. Now, people will get to the know the man behind the music in the upcoming feature-length documentary led by longtime collaborator and friend Steven Spielberg.

Williams is probably one of Hollywood's most recognizable composers, his career spanning the course of 60 years. Williams' scores have been the iconic soundtrack of movies like The Accidental Tourist, The Book Thief, Born on the Fourth of July, Far and Away, Home Alone, Memoirs of a Geisha, Jaws, JFK, the first three Harry Potter movies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Star Wars franchise, and Superman. His nearly 50-year partnership with Spielberg has been the perfect collaboration that has produced the soundtrack of not only Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark but also The Adventures of Tintin, The BFG, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., The Fabelmans, Jurassic Park, Lincoln, Munich, The Post, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List, and War Horse. ​

Spielberg described his friendship with Williams like the perfect and ideal marriage at the American Cinematheque celebration at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Beverly Hills on January 12. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a disagreement,” Spielberg said, adding with a chuckle, “I mean, what am I going to do? Sit down and write the music myself?” Perhaps it is their longtime friendship that allows them to make such beautiful music together, and this friendship will most likely be touched on in this documentary along with Williams' accomplishments; his accomplishments being composing the themes for the 1984, 1988, and 1996 Summer Olympics; composing the theme for the 2002 Winter Olympics, and having the honor of being the Academy's most-nominated living person, with fifty-two Academy Award nominations and five Academy Award wins.

Along with Spielberg and Amblin Television heading up the project, Laurent Bouzereau, a director of many behind-the-scenes and "the making of" featurettes (including many for Spielberg's movies), will direct the documentary. Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media are also throwing their weight behind the project.

No release date has been set for the documentary yet, as it's in the early stages of production. You can hear Williams' next musical score in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, and you can immerse yourself in Williams' music by listening to a sampling of some of his best scores below: