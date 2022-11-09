The iconic composer has lent his talent to some of biggest blockbusters of the last 50 years!

We all love a movie soundtrack that is known by almost everyone we know, when we can randomly begin humming it and everyone else joins in. John Williams is one of the iconic Oscar-winning composers known for writing many soundtracks that are well-known worldwide.

Some of Williams' greatest-known soundtracks are from the movies Jaws, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and Superman. He creates music that compliments the plot and gives the movie an additional level of perfection.

'Jaws' (1975)

Jaws is an adventure thriller movie released in 1975. It follows the story of a terrifying, huge great white shark as he attacks anything he can get his fins on. The shark, Jaws, has a composed theme song played every time he is about to attack.

This movie is just under 50 years old and is still known by a huge amount of the population, undeniably because of the brilliant theme song played when the shark is about to attack, composed by Williams. This soundtrack is simply comprised of two low notes played on the tuba

'Superman' (1978)

Superman is an action sci-fi movie released in 1978 following an alien orphan sent to earth as his home planet is dying. Here, he becomes Earth's first-ever superhero. Superman has a brilliantly strong main theme song at the opening of the movie and throughout.

The main title song is the most well-known as many know to this day which superhero you are referring to when you begin singing it. It was Oscar-nominated and is still used in the classical setting of orchestras to this day. It expresses the fun, selfless, and exhilarating characteristics of this superhero.

'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is the perfect pick from William's soundtracks from Star Wars series as it has everything; from the main theme song to "Darth Vader's March," and of course the introduction tune to Yoda. All three of these songs are masterpieces.

The Star Wars main theme song still resonates excitement with so many people to this day with its prideful trumpets and upbeat sci-fi tune. "Darth Vader's March" is the perfect depiction of Vader as it is filled with power, superiority, and darkness. Meanwhile, Yoda's introduction song gives the complete contrast, giving light, hope, and curiosity.

'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc' (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc is the first Indiana Jones movie following an archeology professor on his crazy adventure to find a biblical artifact. However, he is not the only one looking for this artifact, as a troop of Nazis are on the warpath to get what they want.

The main theme song became a huge hit while introducing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. It gives an adventurous upbeat theme song perfect for this curious venturer. This song was nominated for an Oscar but sadly lost to Vangelis' "Chariots of Fire."

'E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial is an adventure sci-fi movie released in 1982 following a child who discovers an alien who becomes his friend. They form a beautiful bond together while facing many hurdles on the way. Williams worked with Steven Spielberg throughout this magical movie.

This soundtrack was made at the peak of Williams's career and is certainly unforgettable. The brilliant director, Spielberg, has so much respect for Williams that he actually altered the ending of the movie to fully fit his composition in, instead of the other way around, which is normally how it's done.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Jurassic Park is an adventure sci-fi movie released in 1993 following a paleontologist touring an almost complete dinosaur park with his friends. However, this takes a turn for the worst when the power goes out and the dinosaurs run wild.

Williams created the brilliant theme song for this movie which gives a true feeling of what is to come when watching, it gives adventure and awe. The soundtrack is the perfect depiction of suspense and danger when the park begins to get out of control.

'Schindler's List' (1994)

Schindler's List is a dramatic biography history movie released in 1994 taking place during WW2 when Poland was occupied by Germany. An industrialist becomes worried about his Jewish workforce as he observes their persecution by the Nazis.

This was another Spielberg production. It was such an astonishing movie that Williams actually told Spielberg he needed a better composer than him. However, Williams certainly pulled it off by giving this soundtrack so much passion, emotion, and heartbreak that he won his 5th Oscar.

'7 Years in Tibet' (1997)

7 Years in Tibet is an adventure drama movie based on a true story during the time of China's takeover of Tibet. Heinrich Harrer, played by Brad Pitt, treks Tibet between 1944 and 1951 and becomes mentored and friends with Dalai Lama.

Williams depicts this movie through his soundtrack beautifully as he creates a romantic theme all while interpreting authentic oriental elements. It excretes passion through the addition of Yo-Yo Ma's performance on the Cello.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Saving Private Ryan is a dramatic war film following a group of U.S soldiers after the Normandy landings who travel behind enemy lines in an attempt to retrieve one of their paratroopers whose brother has been killed in action.

Spielberg decided to leave music out of battle scenes to make them more realistic. Williams was left to create the perfect composition for the end credits to give tribute to the fallen soldiers. Although there is very little music, "Hymn to the Fallen" makes up for this as it is a memorable, empathic composition that relates to the emotions experienced.

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is an adventure fantasy movie released in 2001. It follows a young orphaned boy who is enrolled in a school of wizardry. When at the school he begins to discover more about himself, his family, and the evil going on around him.

Williams outdid himself with this magical, captivating theme song; it oozes curiosity, spookiness, and innocence all in one. The first film shone above the others for its magical music composition with haunting melodic leaps and spiraling strings.

