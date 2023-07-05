Not only is John Williams arguably the most revered and accomplished film composer of all time, but he is also synonymous with the concept of film scoring. Williams' compositions have been stuck in the minds of all audiences throughout generations. The iconography of Jaws, Star Wars, and Superman would be incomplete without his contribution. The scores are as memorable (if not more so) than the shark, Millennium Falcon, and the titular superhero, respectively. Williams has remained a relevant figure in the movie industry for decades. Needless to say, the composer has been frequently recognized by the most prestigious award in all of cinema: the Oscar.

John Williams' Nominations Spans Decades

How many times has John Williams been nominated for an Oscar? The answer is logical, considering Williams' legendary status, but it still sounds outrageous. As of the most recent 95th Academy Awards that were held last March, Williams has received a whopping 53 nominations. He has won five, which include scoring for Fiddler on the Roof, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Schindler's List. The only individual with more Oscar nominations than him in history is Walt Disney. Perhaps most impressive of all, Williams has been honored with an Academy Award nomination across 7 decades, dating back to the 1960s.

In 2012, Steven Spielberg proclaimed that John Williams was the "single most significant contributor to my success as a filmmaker." Between his fruitful partnership with the iconic director and the formative impact of his Star Wars score and the career of George Lucas, this will be Williams' lasting legacy. While the average person on the street will undoubtedly know the themes of Jaws and Star Wars, they might not exactly know the brilliant mind behind them, let alone Williams' eclectic filmography that spans decades.

Along with his brilliance as a composer, Williams has dabbled in songwriting, having received five Oscar nods from that respective category. He received dual nominations for Home Alone: one for scoring and one for Best Original Song ("Somewhere in My Memory"). If his track record with the Oscars wasn't remarkable enough, there are 13 instances where Williams was nominated at least twice in the same Oscar ceremony, including a few occasions where he received three nods. By some inexplicable anomaly, if someone was not fond of Williams' music, one certainly can't knock him for his lack of steadfast work ethic. In addition to his contribution to the screen, Williams is a frequent conductor of major orchestras such as the Boston Pops and composed the fanfare for the 1984 Summer Olympics.

'Born on the Fourth of July' Is Part of His Impressive Collaboration With Oliver Stone

From his first nomination in 1968 for Valley of the Dolls to his most recent one in 2023 for The Fabelmans, John Williams' diversified filmography is captured in his vast slate of Oscar nods. There is a healthy representation of his greatest hits, from all films from the original and sequel Star Wars trilogies, as well as the majority of Steven Spielberg's films. However, it should not be forgotten that Williams once had an illustrious partnership with Oliver Stone during his heyday as an auteur. The director's earnest portrayals of complex real-life figures seeking out salvation for America amid national turmoil made Williams' wondrous and hopeful scores a perfect match, as he was honored with nominations for Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, and Nixon.

The layers of Williams' filmography, and by proxy his slate of Oscar nominations, is never-ending. His extensive career has taken him down various paths of collaborations and eras of Hollywood. He was honored for his scoring of the Irwin Allen-produced disaster movies of the 1970s: The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno. The '70s, especially, was a period of artistic variety for the composer, as he worked with notable directors at the time such as Robert Altman (where Williams was nominated for the score of his horror film Images), Clint Eastwood, John Frankenheimer, and Brian De Palma. Williams' 53 nominations include off-shoots that many people likely never suspected that he was involved with. This includes the scoring of the George Miller fantasy-comedy The Witches of Eastwick, the Lawrence Kasdan romantic drama The Accidental Tourist, and Sydney Pollack's remake of the classic romantic-comedy, Sabrina.

'Jurassic Park' Is One Example of John Williams' Emotional Work

The profoundness of Williams' versatility is fully realized by the product of his work. He is naturally associated with scores that evoke adventure, wonder, and hope. While undoubtedly superb in this field, as the orchestral beauty of the Jurassic Park theme captures the gigantic allure of the film as much as the dinosaurs, Williams is equipped with an array of emotions. The average soundtrack of a Williams composition of a film can contain tracks of foreboding contemplation along with his crowd-pleasing whimsical tracks. One of his finest outputs, JFK, expresses the haunted paranoia at the heart of the John F. Kennedy assassination and the country as a whole. An overlooked composition of his, Catch Me If You Can, has a pop-jazz sound that crystallizes the 1960s setting of the film. The orchestral graciousness created by Williams manifested itself when scoring A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Munich, two bleak Spielberg films about the corroded soul of humanity and a longing for a conclusive answer.

The Academy's recognition of John Williams' hidden gems and underappreciated talent as a musical storyteller is certainly thorough. While highlighting his under-the-radar work is admirable, what is most encouraging about Williams' Oscar success is that he has earned the top prize for his most iconic and legacy-defining work. Time and time again, the film community bemoans the Academy Awards for playing catch-up, honoring a star or director for lesser work in their later years as a "makeup Oscar" for previous snubs. The canonical examples of this phenomenon include Al Pacino winning for Scent of a Woman and Leonardo DiCaprio for The Revenant. The Academy's unsynchronized appreciation of art alongside the public is why the awards body is often dinged for its failure as the proper arbiter of cinema. Thankfully, there's also a John Williams documentary in the works from Steven Spielberg.

Regarding John Williams, the Oscars honored the composer for Jaws, Star Wars, E.T., and Schindler's List. In terms of commercial prosperity and critical acclaim, it doesn't get much more prestigious than this slate. The themes of Jaws and Star Wars will live eternally, capturing the vision of adventures in the sea, space, and wonders of the imagination, as well as the one-of-a-kind career of John Williams.