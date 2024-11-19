If you look through any kind of ranking that’s focused on American cinema, you're likely to come across your fair share of movies that feature music composed by the legendary John Williams. He’s been active for so many decades, and generally knocks it out of the park when it comes to crafting music that fits the movie he’s working on. It helps further, of course, that much of Williams’s best work is memorable even divorced from the films they're attached to.

But while Williams rarely misses, some of the films he’s composed for have missed in other areas. The following titles will hopefully demonstrate that, though his music has been solid in some of these for sure. Also, only movies that he was credited with being the main composer for are counted here, so no Jurassic World: Dominion, for example (where Williams was credited for composing the main theme for the series, but Michael Giacchino composed most of the film’s other music).

8 'The BFG' (2016)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Starting things out with something that wasn’t terrible, just a bit of a misfire, The BFG saw Steven Spielberg – a director who almost always uses John Williams as a composer – not quite hitting the heights he did family movie-wise with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. It’s another film that sees a child befriending a strange, non-human creature, and both were written by Melissa Mathison, but the earlier sci-fi flick was much better than this fantasy one.

To be fair, outright misses are very rare within Spielberg’s filmography, so even if The BFG did count as one full-on failure, it still wouldn’t do much to tarnish the director’s body of work. Williams is similarly unaffected, on a broad level, by the things that go a bit wrong here, as his score is serviceable, though admittedly not nearly one of his stronger ones.

7 'Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Directed by George Lucas

Image via 20th Century Studios

Unlike The BFG, at least this can be said about the messy and mostly underwhelming Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones: John Williams’s score here is kind of great, and probably the best single aspect of the movie. Narratively, it’s dreary, but not in a particularly compelling way, and though Anakin Skywalker goes through some important changes here, so much of the film feels like it’s just spinning its wheels and meandering.

Also, compared to The Phantom Menace, that movie had a bit more going on story-wise, and it probably looked better as well, with Attack of the Clones upping the digital glossiness significantly. George Lucas did return to form with the still glossy (but more spectacular) Revenge of the Sith in 2005, and Williams pumped out another great score for that final movie of the prequel trilogy, too.

6 'Memoirs of a Geisha' (2005)

Directed by Rob Marshall

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Taking a look at some heavy/adult issues and themes in a surprisingly tepid way, Memoirs of a Geisha is a bit of an odd film to watch nowadays, and probably felt iffy to some back in 2005, too. It has some questionable casting as well, and it’s that plus the very noticeable caution in not pushing things too far (despite sex, abuse, and trauma being important to the story) that makes the whole thing underwhelming.

Technically, though, Memoirs of a Geisha can be somewhat appreciated for how it looks and sounds, because there’s clear care put into the technical side of things (more than the writing and acting at least). John Williams composed a more than solid score for the film, too, and earned a Best Original Score nomination at the Oscars for his work… and that year, one of his competitors was kind of himself, because he also got a nomination in the same category for Spielberg’s underrated Munich.

Memoirs Of A Geisha Release Date December 6, 2005 Director Rob Marshall Runtime 145 Main Genre Drama

5 'Midway' (1976)

Directed by Jack Smight

Image via Universal Pictures

Though it seemed to have a similar approach to the war genre as Tora! Tora! Tora!, Midway was a much less successful film; significantly cheaper, not nearly as technically impressive, and seemingly just relied on having a large cast of famous people (most of them not in it all that much) to get attention. And it worked, because Midway – despite costing less – made a great deal more than the genuinely interesting and bold Tora! Tora! Tora!.

Anyway, at least neither was as bad as 2001’s Pearl Harbor, but the less said about that one, the better. John Williams delivers a competent score for Midway, though it might be a little underwhelming by his admittedly high standards. Still, for a film where the general attitude outside the music department was possibly of a half-assed nature, a fairly okay Williams score somehow comes close to standing out.

4 'Jaws 2' (1978)

Directed by Jeannot Szwarc

Image via Universal Pictures

Jaws needs no introduction, because it’s one of the greatest films of all time regardless of genre, and will forever be the shark movie to which all other shark movies are compared. Though not even close to being as well appreciated as the first, Jaws 2 doesn’t need much of an introduction either, because it’s Jaws, but again. The “2,” you know… it’s the second one. There’s more shark stuff. There’s purported tension. Maybe they’ll need a bigger boat again.

Jaws 2 is not good, but the series does get even worse beyond this point… though those don’t carry John Williams’s name as a composer specifically. He is the primary composer for the first of these Jaws sequels, though, and Jaws 2 is easily one of the least compelling movies his name has been attached to in such a capacity. His work here is also fairly standard; not as bold or as simple and striking as what he did for the first film.

Jaws 2 Release Date June 16, 1978 Director Jeannot Szwarc Cast Roy Scheider , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Joseph Mascolo , Jeffrey Kramer , Collin Wilcox Paxton Runtime 116 Minutes

3 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After a very clunky prologue, things don’t get much better in the subsequent scenes (and there are so many of them in such a long film) of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This is the fifth movie in the series, and easily the least essential, not to mention the least fun. James Mangold has directed good films, but something didn’t work here; all the Steven Spielberg-directed ones (yes, even the messy fourth movie) are noticeably better.

Dial of Destiny did at least commit to bringing back John Williams for what might be one of his final full scores, given the movie came out the year he turned 91. His music was iconic in the earlier films, and it’s not bad here overall. There are brief moments where it might come close to making Dial of Destiny feel alive, but it’s never quite enough. This movie just felt like a waste of money to make, and is definitely a waste of time to watch.

2 'Heartbeeps' (1981)

Directed by Allan Arkush

Image via Universal Pictures

To highlight something pretty obscure, Heartbeeps is a sort of/almost B-grade schlocky 1980s movie that, somehow, has a John Williams score attached to it. Maybe it’s a cult movie waiting to happen, or maybe it’s best left forgotten… probably the latter. Anyway, calling it infamous isn't really accurate either, considering that implies some level of fame to the whole thing.

“Narratively,” Heartbeeps centers on two horrific-looking humanoid robots who both fall in love before endeavoring to start a life together, turning this into a slightly science fiction-tinged take on a basic romantic comedy premise. Not only did it have a big composer, but the cast also has its fair share of decently recognizable names, including Andy Kaufman, Bernadette Peters, Randy Quaid, and Christopher Guest. Its mere existence might be kind of intriguing, but that’s about it.

1 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams