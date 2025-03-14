At least as far as all the mainline movies in the Star Wars series are concerned, John Williams and his music are beyond essential. Episodes I to IX all feature music composed by Williams, with certain themes (especially those introduced in the original trilogy) being among the most recognizable music cues in the history of cinema. Hell, even saying that feels like it could be understating things.

What follows is a relatively speedy run-through of all nine Star Wars scores that John Williams composed, ranking them as best as possible. That’s easier said than done, considering none of them feature music that comes anywhere close to being bad. It’s more just that some scores in the series are even greater than others, but you can’t really go wrong with even a lesser John Williams Star Wars score.

9 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

So, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is quite easily the least compelling Star Wars film, and it’s also – perhaps by default – the one that technically has the least to offer musically (for what it’s worth, it probably has the lamest poster of the bunch, too). As mentioned before, the music is still good, and if you feel anything during this mess of a movie, it’s probably on account of John Williams reworking and reinterpreting a bunch of iconic Star Wars themes.

There’s less here that stands out, though, and the film and its score alike do kind of retread and resurrect old stuff in ways that aren’t particularly compelling. But the music is still composed by John Williams, and probably a little better than The Rise of Skywalker deserves in any event.