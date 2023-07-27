John Woo is a legendary filmmaker who hails from Hong Kong and has made some of the region's best action movies. Considering Hong Kong cinema is known for delivering great action movies (among other genres of course), it's therefore safe to say that Woo has directed some of the greatest action films of all time, most notably titles like A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, and Hard Boiled. His movies are often defined by plentiful explosions, tons of slow motion, tragic characters involved with melodramatic stories, and, of course, flocks of doves flying around for dramatic effect.

However, between 1993 and 2003, John Woo made half a dozen feature films in Hollywood, with all carrying his visual trademarks to some extent while having predominantly American casts and sometimes even larger production values. The resulting Hollywood John Woo movies are certainly mixed when it comes to quality, but there's some gold in there for sure, and the best of his American movies aren't far off the best of his Hong Kong movies. His seventh American movie - Silent Night - is scheduled for a 2023 release, but what follows is a ranking of his first six, shown below from worst to best.

6 'Windtalkers' (2002)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Despite a large budget and some talented actors, Windtalkers, unfortunately, isn't a great war movie, at the end of the day. It ended up severely underperforming at the box office, likely thanks to middling reviews. It's a shame, because the premise here isn't a bad one by any means, following how Navajo Indian soldiers were used by the U.S. Army while fighting in the Pacific to relay messages, as Japanese forces couldn't decipher their language.

RELATED: The Best World War II Movies, According to Letterboxd

It doesn't utilize this premise very well though, with the titular windtalkers themselves getting lost within the large cast, and the excessive combat sequences that have spectacle, but at a cost. It boils down to Windtalkers having brutal action that nevertheless feels like it's supposed to be exciting, creating something of a dissonance between the horrors of war and the glee of action with John Woo's fingerprints on it. Maybe some will enjoy what's on offer here, but it's heavily flawed.

5 'Paycheck' (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

One year after Windtalkers, John Woo bounced back to some extent, with 2003's Paycheck making enough at the box office to be a commercial success (Paycheck got people paychecks), while overall being of a slightly higher quality. The emphasis there is on "slightly," because Paycheck is still far from great, and though it blends a complex narrative with plenty of genres, and contains a decent cast, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone including it among their all-time favorite science-fiction movies.

It's essentially about a vast conspiracy revolving around a piece of technology that allows people to see into the future and follows a man trying to uncover the mysteries behind it all after much of his memory is wiped. It's overly convoluted and quite silly, and not always in a good way... but John Woo's style shines through more as it goes along, enough so that the overblown action near the end is a good amount of fun (even if it's unfortunately neutered somewhat by a PG-13 rating).

4 'Broken Arrow' (1996)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Those who like their action movies as bombastic and ridiculous as possible will likely have a blast with Broken Arrow, which might just be John Woo's goofiest American movie (it has some tough competition though). It's about a stealth-fighter pilot going rogue and stealing two nuclear warheads from the Air Force, after which his co-pilot is enlisted to track down his former colleague, given he has the best chance of anyone when it comes to retrieving the weapons.

Though it was only John Woo's second movie made while working in America, the director really goes for broke here, giving the audience plentiful explosions, chases, and ridiculous fights to be entertained and/or perplexed by. It's an uneven and somewhat unwieldy movie, but works as good, stupid fun when approached and watched with the right mindset (a scenery-chewing John Travolta as the main villain always helps, too).

3 'Mission: Impossible II' (2000)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The second movie in the long-running Mission: Impossible series, this installment is often seen - perhaps not unfairly - as the weakest of the seven so far. That being said, it's far from bad, and will satisfy those who want to see Woo's sense of action get blended up with spy-themed adventure. The stakes are particularly high here, with series protagonist Ethan Hunt needing to stop a former Impossible Mission Force agent from unleashing a biological weapon upon the world.

RELATED: Every 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

It's expected that every Mission: Impossible movie will require some suspension of disbelief, butMission: Impossible II pushes things particularly far. It's very cheesy and very over-the-top, but those are the things about it that prove hardest to forget, and much can be forgiven once you've witnessed the sight of two men drive motorcycles directly at each other at top speed, jumping off when they both intersect and colliding in midair before fighting. Then, of course, the motorcycles explode. Movie magic.

2 'Hard Target' (1993)

Image via NBCUniversal

Action movie diehards might've known John Woo's name before 1993, but those who weren't aware of his sensibilities before he (briefly) left the Hong Kong film industry sure became aware thanks to Hard Target. In many ways, this was the perfect movie for Woo to use to announce his entrance into Hollywood, and American action movies (especially the bombastic and kind of crazy ones) were never the same again.

John Woo directs Jean-Claude Van Damme to great effect here, with the elaborate action - courtesy of the former - pairing strangely well with the stoicism of the latter. The movie sees Van Damme's character fighting against a group of comically evil people who hunt homeless men for sport. It takes a while to get going, but once Hard Target reaches its second half, it delivers ridiculous action set piece after ridiculous action set piece and becomes hugely entertaining to watch.

1 'Face/Off' (1997)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

One of the funniest action movies of all time, Face/Off is the greatest movie John Woo directed in America, and it's not even close. It's a landmark 1990s action/sci-fi/thriller that asks the age-old question: what if Nicolas Cage was a bad guy, and John Travolta was a good guy, and then the plot unfolded in a way where they swapped faces, and Cage and Travolta would therefore effectively have to play the other?

It is stupid, yes, but Face/Off also works surprisingly well as a genuinely great action movie, somehow getting you invested in its ridiculous world, cartoonish characters, and unbelievable sci-fi technology. Cage and Travolta commit wholeheartedly and make the whole thing work much better than it should, and Woo's skillful action scenes here are as good as those found in his Hong Kong classics. As far as big and wonderfully dumb action movies go, Face/Off is essentially close to perfect.

NEXT: The Best Action Movies of All Time, Ranked