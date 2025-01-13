For the first time in decades, John Woo's Hong Kong action movies will be available worldwide. Shout Factory has acquired the worldwide rights (excluding some Asian territories) to Golden Princess' catalog of Hong Kong films from the 1980s and 1990s. Variety reports that Shout will release Golden Princess' library via streaming, home video, and even theatrical re-release.

Although short-lived - it only produced films for about a decade - Golden Princess is an important piece of Hong Kong cinema history, and many of its films became cult hits on video in the English-speaking world, influencing a generation of filmmakers. Woo previously discussed the status of his Hong Kong films with Collider's Steve Weintraub, and lamented their unavailability thanks to their tangled rights issues. That knot of licensing hs now been untied; says Shout's Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Originals, Jordan Fields, "Golden Princess sits alongside Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest in the pantheon of Hong Kong cinema, but unlike the other two, the Golden Princess library has been dormant for decades outside of Asia. Its fingerprints are all over modern action and crime genres, though, so we have big plans to reintroduce these fabled titles to the rest of the world, complementing Shout!’s growing catalog of revered Asian films." Shout has a variety of plans for the films in the catalog. They will be streamed on Shout's Shout!TV service; remastered and released on physical media; and some select films will be re-released in theaters.

What Films Are Included in the Golden Princess Catalog?