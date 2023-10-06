Spoiler Alert...

The Big Picture Season 5 of Love Is Blind brings even more drama and chaos for the couples, with Johnie Maraist stuck between two men and picking the wrong one.

Izzy Zapata proposed to Stacy Snyder, turning Johnie Maraist down, who'd previously ended another relationship in hopes she'd walk away with Izzy.

There are only two couples engaged in the experiment, the least since the show's premiere in 2020.

Love Is Blind always brings a lot of chaos for those in the pods, but Season 5 really ramped up the drama. Johnie Maraist found herself stuck between two men and when she made a decision on ending a relationship with Christopher Fox for Izzy Zapata, it backfired. Izzy ultimately chose Stacy Snyder while in the pods, leaving Johnie salty. The engaged couple quickly went on a pre-honeymoon in Mexico together before being reunited with the rest of the cast, including Johnie, in Houston, where they'd learned Johnie and Christopher were now a couple. Their meeting was less than a pleasant one.

During a group meet-up, the women came face-to-face, and things exploded when Stacy confronted Johnie about alleged trash talk after Izzy turned her down in favor of Stacy. “I think you’re deceitful because every conversation we had about Izzy, you didn’t tell me [that] he was one of your strongest connections,” Johnie told Stacy. But Stacy called BS and said she was unaware she was even talking to Izzy. “Everyone knew it was Izzy,” Johnie snapped back. To Stacy's defense, she went on to say that if Johnie knew it was her, she would have acted differently. “I didn’t say anything. Johnie, what do I owe you? I don’t trust you,” Stacy retorted. “Honestly, if you knew it was me, you would have acted completely [differently] with him," Stacy added.

Not Over the Pod Connections

Courtesy of Netflix

The theme of Season 5 does seem to be who is and isn't over what went down in the pods. Taylor Rue and Jared Pierce (who went by JP) couldn't get over their awkward meeting and kept thinking about the pods. Izzy also confronted Johnie, leaving her in tears, saying that she misled both him and Chris. Both Stacy and Izzy made it known to Johnie they felt she was sneaky and manipulative. They also told her that she doesn't deserve a man like Chris.

It's unclear which couples remain together at this point. But the weddings and reunion will provide final answers.