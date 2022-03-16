Megan Fox returned to the horror genre last year with the underrated home invasion thriller Till Death, and ow fans have gotten their first look at the actress' next horror film, Johnny & Clyde. Deadline reports that the Tom DeNucci-directed film will get a theatrical day-and-date release with Redbox kiosks and on demand.

With this news also comes a new image of the film, which sees Fox sitting at a desk with her feet on top of it, staring straight into the camera like her character is in control of everything. This makes sense, since she is playing a crime boss named Alana, and it's important to note the image's playfully vibrant color palette. Fox is sporting piercing blond hair, yellow heels, purple pants and what looks like a bra or corset in place of a top. All this is set to some contrastingly moody lighting only, adding to the unique blend of atmosphere.

The story itself is a reimagining of the classic Bonnie and Clyde story, following two serial killers in love and on the run. When they make the risky decision to rob a popular casino, run by crime boss Alanda, things take a turn for the worse. The film was written by DeNucci and Nick Principe, and also stars Vanessa Angel, Bai Ling, Robert LaSardo, Armen Garo, Sean Ringgold, Brett Azar, Sydney Jenkins, Charles W. Harris III, and Principe.

Redbox Entertainment picked up the rights to the film. When talking about the project, Redbox CEO Galen Smith said, “Fans of dark, gritty action movies are going to love Johnny & Clyde. Tom has created a film that will have fans on the edge of their seats. We’re looking forward to releasing the film later this year.” Expanding upon that, producer Chad A. Verdi stated, “This film will keep fans engaged from beginning till the end. A true thriller with a twist of humor”.

Also, when talking about the project last year with Bloody Disgusting, Principe teased the film saying, “it starts off as a crime/heist picture, but once they get trapped in the cash room it’s definitely balls-to-the-wall slasher/horror. Instead of vampires, it’s just one big, spooky supernatural slasher.” In addition to that, DeNucci told Bloody Disgusting, “Megan Fox’s character is very dark. I don’t want to give away too much, but visually we wanted her to almost be like a Disney princess, but a messed up, very dark, twisted version of that. Her look is just incredible … this kind of almost evil princess character. I went into a weird kind of Disney path.”

All this should make Johnny & Clyde jump to the top of any horror fans most anticipated films list for the rest of the year. How this film seems to combine so many elements from slashers, ghost stories, comedy, and Disney of all places makes this film sound like it stands out in a crowded genre. Fox has been in many horror fans' hearts since she started in the cult classic film Jennifer’s Body in 2009 and this interesting film looks to get that kind of following. There is no exact release date yet, but as the year goes on we are sure to get more information soon and a first trailer, given that Johnny & Clyde is expected out later this year.

