While the Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway-led Bonnie & Clyde is almost 60 years old, it’s still very much part of cinema culture, as is the tale of the crime-doing couple. The titular characters are still very much associated with a destructive relationship within a life of crime, and that’s why the upcoming reimagining of that story, Johnny & Clyde tells you everything you need to know with its title. The movie premieres next week, and Collider is excited to exclusively debut the trailer for the action comedy today.

The trailer for Johnny & Clyde reveals the origins of the title couple: boy meets girl, girl meets boy, both fall in love, boy and girl try to take over an armored car and kill its guards… you know, the classic romance story. Of course, Johnny (Avan Jogia) and Clyde (Ajani Russell) get ambitious once they manage to pull off a few successful robberies, which leads them to look out for bigger and more dangerous targets.

Johnny & Clyde Has Megan Fox As a Princess... Of Crime

Enter Megan Fox (Jennifer’s Body) as crime boss and casino owner Alana Hart. The cruel woman finds the lovebirds united through their crime story romance, but she will stop at nothing to eliminate one or both of them. Which means things will get messy. In addition, the trailer reveals that even though Johnny & Clyde has room for dark humor, it will also be a pretty violent experience—and if there are more similarities to the original Bonnie & Clyde, you know how their story might end.

Johnny & Clyde is directed by Tom DeNucci, who previously helmed Almost Mercy, Vault, and The Mick and the Trick. DeNucci co-writes the script with Nick Principe, who has worked as a stunt double in movies like The Purge: Election Year and Restraint. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Principe revealed that the movie is a genre-bending experience that “starts off as a crime/heist picture," but then it evolves to accommodate "balls-to-the-wall slasher" tropes with horror and supernatural elements. In the same interview, DeNucci also talked about the movie’s distinct style, saying:

“It’s not a slasher movie, but it does rely on some elements of that. You know, there are really great practical effects done by a guy by the name of Doug Sakmann. We went for reality and practicality versus CGI as much as possible. So those are the things that it shares with the slasher genre. But there are some crime drama elements in there, and it does have kind of a unique approach.”

The cast also features Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Bai Ling (The Crow), Vanessa Angel (Kingpin), Robert LaSardo (The Mule) and Armen Garo (The Departed).

Johnny & Clyde premieres in theaters and on demand on May 5. You can watch the exclusive trailer below: