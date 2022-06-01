The jury for the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial reached a verdict this Wednesday, declaring Heard guilty. During the last seven weeks, the couple’s chaotic marriage was exposed to the public, as each party tried to prove they were the victim of an abusive relationship.

Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017 before having a volatile divorce in which Heard filed a restraining order and both parties signed an NDA that prevented them from commenting on the reasons for the break-up. In December 2018, Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she called herself a victim of domestic violence. Though she didn't mention Depp in the article, most major studios tried to cut relationships with the actor. In the op-ed, Heard described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" and discussed how "institutions protect men accused of abuse." Due to the negative response to Heard’s op-ed, Depp decided to sue Heard for defamation in 2019, which originated the trial that has been at the center of public discussion these last seven weeks.

During the trial, each party brought to light supposed disturbing events they’d experienced during their marriage. Family, friends, and co-workers of both Depp and Heard were also dragged into the affair, as they were subpoenaed to testify in the trial, sometimes presenting conflicting versions of the facts. During the last seven weeks, each party also presented numerous messages, photos, and even audio recordings that attested to the complicated relationship Depp and Heard had. Not surprisingly, the details of the trial became the target of flamed discussions in forums, while memes ran wild on the internet. Now, the verdict puts an end to the nasty business, declaring Heard guilty of defamation against Depp. The jury deliberated for almost 13 hours before declaring the verdict.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit. Depp had originally asked for $50 million in damages, to which Heard had counterclaimed $100 million. The jury also ordered Depp to pay $2 million in compensatory damages to Heard, but no punitive damages, underlining how the decision favored Depp in the defamation case. The high-profile case took place in Fairfax County, Virginia, and was broadcast worldwide. Heard will be allowed to appeal the verdict if she chooses.

You can read Heard's statement on the verdict below:

You can read Depp's statement on the verdict below:

