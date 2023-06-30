As the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival kicks off today, it’s time to take a look at one of the event’s traditions: Its elaborate and always fun trailers that embody the independent film nature of the fest. This year, the protagonist of the trailer is none other than Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), who returns to the event two years after being there in person to present two movies he produced: Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan and Minamata.

Similar to past Karlovy Vary trailers, this one presents Depp in an ordinary situation and coming across the KVIFF trophy at some point—the trophy is frequently presented as an absolutely ordinary object. In past trailers for the event, the trophy was thrown around, sawed, unceremoniously hidden, torn apart, or just plain ignored by actors. Over the years, A-listers like Helen Mirren, Andy Garcia, Jude Law, Mel Gibson, Casey Affleck, and many others have starred in KVIFF trailers.

Depp’s presence is just another lap on the actor’s controversial comeback track to mainstream media after a highly publicized trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman). Earlier this year, Depp earned some praise for his period drama Jeanne Du Barry, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival. On top of that, Depp’s name has been mentioned whenever there’s a conversation about a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which suggests we might see him back in the career-defining role of Jack Sparrow once more soon.

Image via KVIFF

RELATED: Collider Is Going to the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival; Here’s What We Are Most Excited About

KVIFF To Honor Iranian Filmmakers and Russell Crowe

Every year, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival celebrates a specific slate of filmmakers. This year, the event is honoring Iranian directors, screenwriters and artists who dared to speak out against censorship in their country. In recent months, the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance wanted to have a say on what was filmed and where. KVIFF is set to screen nine Iranian films that represent a push against cultural expression.

This year’s KVIFF will also feature a live presentation from Russell Crowe's (Gladiator) band 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, and the Academy Award winner will receive the prestigious Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema. The trailer with Johnny Depp will be live-streamed as soon as the Festival kicks off, and the whole opening ceremony will also be available to watch in real-time on the festival streaming website kviff.tv, which will feature programming throughout the whole event.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival starts today and stretches all the way through July 8. You can watch the livestream of the festival (active now) on the Festival's website.