A new look at Johnny Depp as Louis XV in French actor/director Maïwenn’s period drama Jeanne du Barry has been released, Deadline reports. In the new portrait-like image, Depp is seen with a sword in hand and a ruby in his neck, which was quite favored by Louis XV. What's more, along with directing, Maïwenn also co-stars as the titular courtesan.

The historical love story is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour. An illegitimate daughter of a seamstress and born into poverty, Jeanne du Barry was a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure. She uses her intelligence and beauty to rise through the ranks of 18th Century Paris high society and Louis XV’s Court at Versailles. As she becomes Louis XV’s favorite companion, he regains his appetite for life thanks to their relationship but remains unaware of her status as a courtesan. The two fall madly in love and, against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

Jeanne du Barry marks Maïwenn’s most ambitious production to date as along with starring and directing she also co-wrote the feature with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. She has previously directed six features including Cannes 2011 Jury Prize winner documentary style feature film Polisse starring Joeystarr, Karin Viard, Marina Foïs, Nicolas Duvauchelle among others. She also directed the 2015 romance drama My King, starring Vincent Cassel, Emmanuelle Bercot, Louis Garrel, and Isild Le Besco. My King bagged Bercot the Best Actress prize at Cannes in 2015.

Depp was last seen in Minamata which also starred Katherine Jenkins and Bill Nighy. Over the years, he was widely known for his roles in features like Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, portraying Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as the Madhatter in Alice in Wonderland. He also appeared in cult classics like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas based on Hunter S. Thompson’s 1971 novel of the same name and more.

Jeanne du Barry began production on July 26 for 11 weeks covering various locations such as Versailles and other regions of Paris along with some scenes filmed in the studio. Why Not Productions’ Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat will serve as lead producers. IN2 and France Télévisions will also produce. Along with Depp and Maiwenn, the movie also casts Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair.

No release date has been set for the feature yet. You can check out new image and more details about the feature below: