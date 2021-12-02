The Johnny Depp-led film Minamata has been given a U.S. theatrical release date of December 15, Deadline reports. Initially, Andrew Levitas's film was set to release under MGM, but was recently acquired by Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) and Samuel Goldwyn Films with the new team eying awards season.

The feature will debut in North America with added screenings across the U.S. and Canada to follow in 2022. Levitas has issued statements slamming MGM and claiming that the studios were attempting to push the film down because of the off-screen allegations against Depp. Even Depp has stepped forward to insist that the movie should be shown in North America and hadn’t yet been due to the actor being “boycotted” by Hollywood. Depp has previously paired up with Minamata saviors, ILBE and Samuel Goldwyn Films, when they were responsible for releasing the actor’s 2019 project, Waiting For The Barbarians.

Debuting at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, Minamata tells the true story of celebrated and revered war photographer, W. Eugene Smith (Depp), who journeys to Japan in the 1970s in order to record the crimes of a giant corporation against neighboring small towns. The juggernaut of a company was trashing the local waterways with massive amounts of chemicals which led to mercury poisonings running rampant and tearing through the helpless precincts.

The distribution situation began in 2020 when MGM earned the rights via their American International Pictures label. Set to be released in North America on February 5, MGM had been dragging its feet on a release in Canada and the United States, although the film made its way to international screens. After a long struggle with MGM to get the film into domestic theaters, the film’s creators ultimately broke through on an agreement to get the film its release.

Of his excitement in his creation and brainchild finally making its way to the domestic market, Levitas who also served as writer and producer for Minamata said, “I am thrilled that North American audiences will finally be able to learn about what happened and continues to happen in Minamata and around the world. The silencing of marginalized voices and those left behind (as well artists) by large corporate behemoths have to end, and with new like-minded partners this story will finally come to light in North America and hopefully offer some peace to the victims and their families who have been put through far too much.”

History fans and Depp fans alike have much to be excited for as this film about bravery and speaking out against corruption makes its way to U.S. and Canadian screens on December 15.

