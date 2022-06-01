For the last several weeks, many have been glued to their TV and computer screens watching the trial of Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard. While the jury found both parties liable for defamation, they ultimately sided with Depp, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The trial took place over seven weeks and exposed some of the most volatile moments in the couple's marriage from 2015 to 2017. It got plenty of media attention, and the jury began deliberating several days ago, after hearing statements from multiple witnesses, recordings of the couple arguing, and presentations from lawyers on both sides. Depp originally sued his ex-wife for $50 million over an op-ed she penned that was published in The Washington Post, saying it cost him major roles. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million and eventually won $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

Following the verdict, Depp released a statement on Instagram that began with, "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed." He went on to recount the impact Heard's allegations made on his life before saying, "And after six years, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled." While Depp didn't receive all the money he sought, the actor achieved vindication for which he acknowledged the hard work of the judge, jury, and his legal team.

Heard also released a statement about the jury's verdict via Twitter, saying, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." The actor is still set to reprise her role as Mera in the upcoming DC film, Aquaman 2.

One of the most prolific American actors, Depp has appeared in many popular films and TV shows, including, Edward Scissorhands, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He's probably best known for his role as Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Currently, the actor has no official roles in any upcoming films.

Read Johnny Depp's full statement on the verdict below:

