The Big Picture Johnny Flynn's George Knightley in Emma is the best rendition of Austen's character, balancing humor and sensitivity.

Despite the comedy, Flynn adds emotional depth to Emma, particularly in his vulnerability and romanticism with Emma.

Emma offers a modern take on Austen's classic, featuring Flynn's performance that adds a nuanced perspective to the era.

The nineteenth-century novelist, Jane Austen, changed the literary world forever with her clever, emotionally layered stories about the perils and privileges of life in England's high society. Given the outstanding cultural impact that Austen’s work has had, it's not surprising that Hollywood has often seen her most acclaimed books as ripe for adaptation.

Despite their classic setting, there’s an emphasis on female empowerment and modernity to Austen’s depiction of gender dynamics that has allowed her work to stand the test of time. Films inspired by her books have given award-caliber roles to a host of actresses like Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley, and while her feminist perspective is appreciated, Austen’s work often featured compelling male characters. Although he was not the only needed perspective in the film, Johnny Flynn’s performance in the 2020 adaptation of Emma ranks as one of Austen’s greatest leading men.

Who Does Johnny Flynn Play in ‘Emma?'

Based on Austen’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, Emma is a social satire about the matchmaking and marital process within Regency Era England. Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the titular role as Emma Woodhouse, a highly intelligent daughter of a wealthy landowner (Bill Nighy), who is desperate to see his daughter find a match among the community’s young men. Despite her wealth and beauty, Emma enjoys playing “matchmaker” to the young attendees of her father’s Hartfield estate in Highbury. While she claims to be “above” falling in love herself, Emma’s perspective changes when she shares an encounter with the illustrious landowner, Mr. George Knightley (Flynn). Unlike the other men that have attempted to court her, Flynn seems to hold the same haughty derision for marriage that she does.

Emma was a breakthrough feature for director, Autumn de Wilde, as it captured the wit and wisdom of Austen’s novel in a way that was very comedic. While even the best period dramas can tend to get a little stuffy at points, Emma celebrates the absurdity of the era’s excess and explores the trappings that wealth can have. Nonetheless, Flynn’s performance adds an important emotional throughline to Emma that gives the story a narrative direction. While there’s much enjoyment to be derived from simply seeing Emma make observations about the various players on her father’s court, her connection with George suggests that there may be something more for her if she did decide to settle down. Flynn does a superb job at suggesting George's desires, yet never confirming them in a way that would dissolve the sexual tension.

While it was by no means a modernized version of the text, de Wilde’s film certainly adds more physical humor to the story than what is generally present in other Austen adaptations. Although this results in a gleefully silly performance by Josh O’Connor as the local vicar, Mr. Elton, and an amusingly naive role for Mia Goth’s Elliot Smith, Flynn adds humor to Emma through his more subtle reactions and observations. Any film that devotes so much time to showing the trappings of the English courting system requires some sort of nuanced perspective that acknowledges how ridiculous the whole ordeal is; Flynn’s depiction of George as a mature yet perceptive observer is essential in giving the film its modern feel.

Johnny Flynn Is More Than Just a Love Interest in ‘Emma'

Emma is an enchanting film on a visceral level alone, earning Academy Award nominations for both its costume design, makeup, and hairstyling. Nonetheless, it’s the excellent chemistry between Flynn and Taylor-Joy that makes Emma so entertaining. Both characters are in an interesting position, as they seem to mistake cynicism for wit; watching these two “outsiders” bond over their shared derision of tradition makes for both a brilliant way of deconstructing the laws in place and a terrific means of showing what they have in common. While it’s apparent to the audience that both George and Emma have affection for each other, both characters are too proud to ever admit to any deeper sincerity. As with many Austen adaptations, Emma is a film where it takes mitigating circumstances for the star-crossed lovers to actually wind up together.

Flynn does a solid job at showing George's desperation once he begins to feel Emma is slipping away from him; the impending marriage between Frank Churchill (Callum Turner) and Jane Fairfax (Amber Anderson) forces Knightley to question the nature of his own decisions, as he wonders if his rebuffs to Emma could end up soiling their relationship for good. It’s a powerful moment of emotional sincerity in a film that often aims to be more of a comedic historical piece. Austen was often underrated in her ability to write nuanced depictions of masculinity, and it comes across quite well in Emma thanks to the vulnerability in Flynn’s performance.

Johnny Flynn Is the Best Version of George Knightley

While it was heralded as a successful reinvigoration of a classic text, 2020’s Emma was not the first adaptation of Austen’s novel. A 1996 version starring Gwyneth Paltrow in the leading role was heralded in its time, but Flynn’s performance as George stands as the definitive version of the character. Ewan McGregor’s performance as Knightley in 1996’s Emma captured the sardonic humor of the character, but not quite his romanticism.

Many would cite the classic teen comedy, Clueless, as a creative reinterpretation of the Emma narrative that takes the themes of Austen’s novel and places them within the context of a high-class Los Angeles high school. Although Clueless does a great job at modernizing Austen’s material, the performance by Paul Rudd as Josh Lucas (a stand-in for George Knightely) lacks the depth that Flynn brought to this role. Flynn captured both the humor and sensitivity of George that is essential to Emma, proving why it has been such an enduring story in literature for several centuries.

