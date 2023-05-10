While you can't claim we're in a full-fledged renaissance, there's no denying there's been an uptick in queer frontier films in recent memory. With obvious highlights like Brokeback Mountain and The Power of the Dog, Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming film Strange Way of Life, and whatever the hell Zorro: The Gay Blade was, the concept of gay frontier explorers isn't a new concept at all; it just took forever for mainstream entertainment to fully acknowledge it. There's one movie that walked so these movies could run, though, and that's Nicholas Ray's camp masterpiece Johnny Guitar. It's one of the finest examples of how subtext, framing, and the maintaining of a heightened reality combine to make a film in execution take on completely new dimensions compared to how it would be on the page. It's a film so brazen in its aesthetic and commitment to subversion that it's shocking that Douglas Sirk's name isn't on it.

What Is 'Johnny Guitar' About?

The plot goes thusly: Vienna (Joan Crawford) is a saloon-keeper who has a successful establishment that is built where an upcoming railroad will be eventually laid, which is really just smart business. She hangs around with a group of ne'er-do-wells led by the "Dancing Kid" (Scott Brady), who has a crush on Vienna; this causes the ire of Emma Small (Mercedes McCambridge), who has a long-standing feud with Vienna, partially because Emma is in love with the Kid (yeah...sure). When a group of four thieves rob a stagecoach and kill someone, Emma and her posse blame it on Vienna and her boys, wanting to lynch them. While this is happening, Vienna's old flame, the once-great-gunslinger Johnny Guitar (Sterling Hayden) rides into town, wanting to reconnect with Vienna, and he chose the worst possible time to come back. Let the catfights commence!

The Actors are Cast in Uniquely Suited Lights

When trying to dig into what makes this such a wild ride, it's best to start with its leads: Joan Crawford, Mercedes McCambridge, and Sterling Hayden. The two women both have deep ties to the cult/queer legacy of cinema, though in vastly different ways. Crawford took on a posthumous reputation for being a camp icon thanks to her wicked persona, her notorious diva behavior, and Faye Dunaway's portrayal of her in Mommie Dearest; McCambridge had a history of playing hardened women of dubious morality, the type that could probably fit the modern label of "butch." This could be credited to her cameo in Touch of Evil as the head of a leather biker gang, Luz Benedict in Giant constantly sniping at Elizabeth Taylor, or her voice work as the demon possessing Regan in The Exorcist. Seeing these two in the same movie, where they're orchestrated to be the most exaggerated versions of their archetypes possible, combined with their real-life behind-the-scenes rivalry leaking over into the performances, it adds up to Crawford and McCambridge pushing the temperature of their heat towards each other to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure-level ambiguous attraction.

With Hayden, the subversion is more dependent on how he was perceived as a movie star by audiences. Hayden was a classic tough guy actor, in the vein of Robert Mitchum, Lee Marvin, or Robert Ryan, known for playing intimidating thugs with a voice made of saltwater and tobacco. So, consider the surprise of seeing him in a straight-up western, what should be his typical stomping grounds, and he's the living embodiment of a beta: a man looking to come back to the love of his life, who is more often than not portrayed as unconcerned with asserting his masculinity and surprisingly subservient to Vienna. There are multiple scenes where Johnny is in Vienna's physical space or standing next to her while other things are happening, and he exhibits a deference to her that is suffused with admiration. He'll be gazing into her eyes the way a lover looks at someone on a moonlit balcony while she's not even looking at him, or caressingly buckling her belt for her while she's busy talking to the Kid.

The Men of 'Johnny Guitar' Are Vulnerable While the Women Have All the Power

This by itself is not all that unique; it could have been a simple variation on a formula and just been a surprisingly soft masculine character in an otherwise standard Western romance. But what makes this scenario extra wild is how not just Johnny, but all the male characters are portrayed, especially in comparison to Vienna and Emma. All the male characters are portrayed as either insecure about their masculinity, eager to join in on the mob mentality and embracing a matriarchal power structure for the sake of violence, or in Johnny's case, completely unconcerned with or ineffectual in proving their masculine credentials. In one of the most famous lines of the film, the bartender of Vienna's saloon claims he's "never seen a woman who was more of a man" than Vienna, and confesses it makes him "feel like I'm not" a man. Emma pushes the men to go along with her scheme to push Vienna out of town by questioning their manhood and insisting "You're acting like she's some fine lady and doing nothing makes all of you fine gentlemen...well she ain't, and you're not," and how none of them could make up their minds to save their lives. Over and over, the menfolk roll over to the feminine force of Emma and Vienna.

Vienna and Emma are effectively framed as two alphas with enough conviction and shared fury for the other that they can pull the surrounding men to their will. In one of the most audacious shots in the whole film, Emma is slowly walking across Vienna's saloon with a whole posse of men behind her; as she walks, we get a wide shot showing this rag-tag group of men slowly forming a triangular arrangement out of a Busby Berkeley number, even though at no point did she tell them to do that. They scurry around behind her like little ants falling behind the Queen. There's a long dialogue sequence where Johnny is practically begging Vienna to acknowledge their previous relationship and her still having feelings for him, but she can only be bothered to respond with viciously sarcastic lies.

Even as she's saying she's waited years for him to come back and that "I still love you like you love me," she's staring daggers at him and sounds like she's actively trying to vomit toxic poison, and what's crazier is he pretty much takes it! Rather than start an argument or storm out, he lets out a bitter "thanks a lot." Think about how down bad he has to be for him to just accept the love of his life verbally smacking and dismissing him like that! On top of that, he actually manages to convince her to fall back in love with him practically throwing himself on a pyre for her, and that's what it took for her to finally break down and be like "alright, you get another shot." These two instances show how the film not only is unapologetic in letting the women display more ugly "unladylike" emotions but that it's also subtly snickering at the supposedly tough men for being pushed around like they are.

What Makes 'Johnny Guitar' Camp?

But how is it that the film is actively laughing at the male figures, and not simply presenting them in an unusual manner? Furthermore, why are the two female leads not simply pioneers in the "strong female character" trope, but probably lesbian-coded rivals engaging in a catfight so charged it would make Andrew Lloyd Webber blush? It comes down to two things: camp and style (same difference). One of the defining characteristics of camp is how sincere it has to be; there can be no winking, no fourth wall breaking, otherwise, it sucks the honesty out of the material. While this isn't the kind of movie where every line of dialogue is innuendo-packed or loaded with blatant sexual subtext, Ray's staging, managing of cheap production, and directing of the actors combine to blast the story into the realm of bizarre psychosexual drama without losing any of the sincerity required of pop Western mythology.

Take the scene when Johnny and Vienna have a romantic getaway moment but the sunset behind them looks like a painting you'd buy at a Western novelty store for $20. Or when Emma is practically biting her knuckles holding back orgasmic glee whenever she insists on killing Vienna; or even when Ray shoots a scene where Vienna and Emma are having a tough talk-down and Vienna is positioned high enough on a stairwell that it looks like Emma's face might as well be right in her crotch, it's all hysterical because the film doesn't linger on any of it. The audience has to practically break its neck looking back on a moment that just happened and go "wait, what was that about?"

The film is constantly peppered with these little comic asides that work to speak toward the underlying themes and inside jokes. Take the posse of men not even bothering to get involved in Vienna's and Emma's final duel, or even seeing Johnny hiding in plain sight to free Vienna from a lynch attempt. Or Joan Crawford's eyes going full bugged out while calling Emma and her men hypocrites daring them to kill her; all of these moments come together in a whirling dervish of the type of shamelessly enjoyable queer-coded (if not downright queer) films that people today are much more aware of how to enjoy. Audiences back in 1954 surely had their heads spun by the brash fierceness of Crawford and McCambridge and/or been scandalized by the wimpiness of the men, but the joke's on them, they missed out on one of the most subversive Westerns ever made.