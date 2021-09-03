Earlier this week, Paramount announced they were pushing back several of their upcoming releases, including Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7. Also pushed to 2022 was Jackass Forever, the fourth and supposedly final film in the Jackass series. But of course, the delay couldn’t just be left to a press release, as star Johnny Knoxville took to a Jackass Forever billboard so that he could change the release date manually.

The video, posted by Knoxville on his Instagram, and filmed by Jackass producer and camera operator Dimitry Elyashkevich, Knoxville is seen standing up on a billboard, armed with a can of black spray paint. Knoxville then writes the film’s new date, February 4, 2022 under the title, while also crossing out the “soon” in the poster’s “launching soon.”

In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Knoxville stated that this would be his last film in the franchise saying, “You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens.” At 50-years-old, Knoxville stated, “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.”

While Jackass Forever will see the return of Jackass favorites like Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy, new cast members are being added to this fourth film. Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin, both of which starred in the recent Jackass Shark Week special, and Too Stupid To Die’s Zach Holmes will join the crew that has been doing crazy stunts for over 20 years.

As per Knoxville’s graffiti, Jackass Forever is now coming out on February 4, 2022. Check out Knoxville's announcement post below.

