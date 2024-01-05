The Big Picture Johnny Knoxville's decision to turn down Saturday Night Live paved the way for the creation of Jackass.

Jackass became one of MTV's biggest hit series, revolutionizing reality TV with its gross-out humor and stunts.

Knoxville's bet on Jackass paid off, leading to the franchise's success and multiple blockbuster films.

In the late '90s, Johnny Knoxville was chomping at the bit to break into show business. In addition to cutting his teeth appearing in commercials and writing for magazines, he was auditioning for roles in films and pitching to various entertainment outlets. Among his wild pitches was one that caught the attention of Jeff Tremaine at Big Brother, a skateboard-themed magazine notorious for boundary-pushing and downright gross-out content. Committed to the idea of writing an article about testing self-defense equipment on himself, Knoxville, along with Tremaine and filmmaker Spike Jonze, began hashing out a concept for a potential TV series showcasing Big Brother's sensibilities via stunts, pranks, and generally naughty behavior. That series would ultimately become MTV's Jackass. But before the hit show got off the ground, Knoxville was offered the opportunity to join a different kind of comedy series, forcing a decision that forever altered his career.

Jackass: The Movie Johnny Knoxville and his band of maniacs perform a variety of stunts and gross-out gags on the big screen for the first time. Cast Johnny Knoxville , Bam Margera , Steve-O , Chris Pontius , Ryan Dunn , Jason Acuña Release Date October 25, 2002 Director Jeff Tremaine Rating R Runtime 87 Genres Documentary , Action , Comedy

'Big Brother' and 'CKY' Videos Led to the Creation of 'Jackass'

Though Big Brother had set a high bar regarding shock value, Johnny Knoxville rose to the challenge in upping the ante and helped lay the foundation for what would become Jackass. Subjecting himself to the merciless effects of pepper spray, a 50,000-volt Taser, and a 120,000-volt stun gun, he endured a world of pain for our entertainment pleasure, but that pain would pale in comparison to the risk factor involving one of his other stunts for Big Brother. Having bought a cheap bullet-proof vest, and despite the reluctance of his accomplices, Knoxville shot himself in the chest with a handgun and miraculously survived uninjured. "So after that second video came out, I had a light-bulb moment where I’m like, 'Man, we can make a TV show out of this,'" Jeff Tremaine remembers.

Enlisting the help of Spike Jonze and incorporating footage from future Jackass alum Bam Margera's like-minded CKY videos, Jeff Tremaine and folks at Big Brother put together a test reel and shopped it around town. After a disastrous pitch with HBO, they presented their reel to people at MTV who, according to Tremaine, "were just dying laughing. And they wanted it right away." Securing interest through the network, Knoxville and a cohort of misfits set out to produce a pilot episode. Around the same time, Knoxville was approached by Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, who offered the young performer a position on the legendary sketch comedy series.

Why Did Johnny Knoxville Turn Down 'Saturday Night Live'?

Close

For countless show business hopefuls trying to make it in the cutthroat world of entertainment, the opportunity to join Saturday Night Live would presumably be a dream come true. But upon meeting with Lorne Michaels, Johnny Knoxville was faced with choosing between accepting a guaranteed spot on one of television's longest-running series and taking a chance on headlining a show that hadn't been picked up yet. "SNL wanted me to be on the show," he confirmed. "They were going to give me, like, five minutes each week to do what I do, but that would just be me. And I couldn’t do both. Our show was about to go."

According to Knoxville, the position on SNL would be a guest spot involving pranks, stunts, and other hijinks that would ultimately be featured on Jackass, albeit likely a sanitized version suitable for NBC. But due to concerns that he would merely be a cog in a wheel and not have creative control over his material, Knoxville opted out of SNL in favor of blazing his own trail with Jackass. "I was really flattered that Lorne Michaels asked me to have lunch with him at the Polo Lounge, but I said, 'No, I’m going to do this instead,'" he remembers. While there was no guarantee at the time that Jackass would make it on air, much less become a pop culture phenomenon, Knoxville's judgment paid off in droves.

'Jackass' Became One of MTV's Biggest Hit Series

Though Johnny Knoxville passed on joining Saturday Night Live (he'd later host an episode in 2005), his prolific entertainment career kicked off soon after with Jackass, which went on to become one of MTV's biggest successes. According to TIME, Jackass had become the network's highest-rated show midway through its second season, flipping reality TV on its head with gross-out humor and death-defying stunts. But just as Jackass was seemingly reaching its peak in popularity, Knoxville began clashing with MTV over creative differences. Fearing the possibility of liability and litigation that could result from copycat daredevils taking inspiration from the hit series, the network enforced limiting regulations and censorship regarding what could be shown on television. According to co-star Steve-O, "Knoxville quit. He said, 'Hey, I’m not going to do a watered-down version of Jackass.'"

Despite Jackass' cancelation after two seasons, its premature demise inadvertently paved the way for bigger and better endeavors. Per Jeff Tremaine, MTV's David Gale pitched the idea of taking Jackass to the silver screen. " I didn’t believe it," the director admits. "It didn’t seem like it was possible to turn this stupid little TV show into a movie, but we agreed we’d give it a try." As it turned out, audiences were more than willing to accept Jackass as a film that allowed for more raunchy, risky, and controversial material via the MPAA's R rating. Released in 2002, Jackass: The Movie was a runaway hit, grossing more than 10 times its budget and paving the way for three additional, even more successful films over the next two decades.

From its rickety, down-and-dirty origins as a reality television show to a major film series that's raked in hundreds of millions at the box office, the Jackass formula remains as popular among fans as it was upon its debut in 2000. More than twenty years later, it may still be a point of ongoing speculation as to precisely what's made the franchise's formula so endearing and lasting. What's certain, however, is without Johnny Knoxville betting on himself and his friends in favor of a spot on Saturday Night Live, audiences would've lost out on more than twenty years of sidesplitting pranks, injuries, humiliation, and a sense of fun camaraderie among a lovable ensemble of jackasses.

Jackass is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock