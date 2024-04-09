HBO's The Sopranos was a monumental drama series that ultimately set the bar with an epic cast of characters and original writing that, today, still makes it one of the greatest shows in television history. Created by David Chase, The Sopranos follows the life and times of New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano, played by the legendary James Gandolfini, who begins to see a psychiatrist to help him cope with his mental health as well as his family and his unconventional career choice. The award-winning series features a string of pivotal characters, but New York's Johnny "Sack" Sacrimoni lands in a category all on his own.

Played by the brilliant Vincent Curatola, Johnny Sack (who is partially inspired by The Dapper Don, John Gotti) is the perfect blend of a modern gangster who is noted for his top-of-the-line style and no-nonsense demeanor, making him a major fan favorite among diehard Sopranos fans. Out of all the character's wise guy one-liners and beautifully spun remarks, these are the 10 best Johnny Sack quotes in The Sopranos, ranked.

The Sopranos Release Date January 10, 1999 Creator David Chase Cast James Gandolfini , Edie Falco , Jamie-Lynn Sigler , Lorraine Bracco , Michael Imperioli , Steve Van Zandt , Tony Sirico , Steve Schirripa Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Studio HBO

10 "If there are flies on you, they're payin' f****in' rent."

"Pax Soprana" - Season 1, Episode 6

Image via HBO

When Tony (James Gandolfini) secretly asks Johnny Sack to speak on behalf of Hesh Rabkin (Jerry Alder) during a sit down with Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese), he knows exactly how to put on a convincing show. Always the flattering showman, he compliments Junior's wit and negotiation tactics without ever letting on that he and Tony had already worked out an agreement and seals the deal with one of the best Johnny Sack quotes.

Johnny is the classic mafioso who knows how to speak the language, especially to the old-school guys like Junior. While it's obvious that he's overselling Junior in season one, episode six, "Pax Soprana," he just knows how to play the game, saying just the right words like this top-notch metaphoric one-liner to play him right into his hands.

9 "Phil treats nickels like manhole covers."

"Marco Polo" - Season 5, Episode 8

Image via HBO

With Tony and Phil Leotardo (played by Goodfellas' star, Frank Vincent) at odds over a financial issue, Tony visits Johnny to speak to him about their ongoing problem and to see if he will play a mediator to help them settle their dispute. Johnny tries to remain unbiased, but he does agree with Tony that Phil can be a bit of a cheapskate, but never being one to flat-out say something of that nature, he spins the comment into a rather humorous innuendo.

In season five, episode eight, 'Marco Polo,' Johnny has fully immersed himself in the role of boss and, to avoid appearing to take sides against one of his own, he patronizes Tony with his expert skill of choosing his words wisely, but not without a twist of humor. Throughout the series, Johnny is known for his original remarks, but this one is easily one of the character's best and exceptionally unique.

8 "Nobody's talking to you!"

"Christopher" - Season 4, Episode 3

Image via HBO

After Johnny learns about Ralph Cifaretto's (Joe Pantoliano) insensitive joke about his wife, he's rightfully upset, but instead of addressing the issue right away, he bottles up his anger until it starts to bubble over. When he sits down with Tony and the guys to discuss business matters, he tries to put his emotions aside and remain professional, but Ralphie makes the mistake of chiming in, which Johnny immediately takes as an opportunity to verbally smack his mouth shut.

Johnny's abrupt remark to Ralphie in season four, episode three, "Christopher," reveals how quickly he can flip on a dime and a warning to those to not be fooled by his calm and collected demeanor. Viewers obviously understand why he reacted the way he did, but how he leaves everyone at the table completely dumbfounded without ever giving an explanation is why Johnny is such an intimidating force.

7 "Speak!"

"For All Debts Public and Private" - Season 4, Episode 1

Image via HBO

Johnny is usually a crafty wordsmith, but in season four, episode one, 'For All Debts Public and Private,' he demonstrates how he can quickly give the impression of being strictly business. When Paulie (Tony Sirico) is arrested for a misdemeanor, he gives Johnny a call from jail, who answers with one single word that defines the character's utmost authority and reputation for playing it safe.

Unaware of who is calling him, Johnny gives a smooth answer to let the caller know "this better be good and it better quick" in an effort to avoid staying on the phone longer than he needs (or wants) to. When he realizes it's a call from Paulie, his demeanor shifts into the ever-concerning friend who, unbeknownst to Paulie, has been lying and pandering to his woes about Tony to get insider information. While this is a very short Johnny Sack quote, it is vital to the character and, surprisingly, a top-tier quote among Sopranos fans.

6 "This Ralph's more creative than f***in' Spielberg."

"The Weight" - Season 4, Episode 4

Image via HBO

When Tony learns that Johnny put one of his associates in the hospital, he demands an explanation from John, who finally reveals that he knows about Ralphie making a joke about his wife's weight. While Tony tries to play dumb as though he didn't hear it, Johnny's anger over Ralphie's disrespectful comment comes pouring out, but he also can't help but admit that Ralphie does have a knack for creativity.

Even when Johnny tries to degrade Ralphie in season four, episode four, "The Weight," which is easily one of the funniest Sopranos episodes, he still somehow comes up with a comical insult that still gives someone credit where credit is due. Understandably, Johnny feels betrayed by Ralphie, especially since he originally helped him sort out his issues with Tony, but his comparison of Ralphie to Oscar-winning director, Steven Spielberg, is one of Johnny Sack's classiest quips.

5 "What's this? The f***in' U.N. now?!"

"Where's Johnny?" - Season 5, Episode 3

Image via HBO

After Angelo Garepe (Joe Santos) approaches Tony about Johnny's issue with Lorraine Calluzo (Patti D'Arbanville), Tony meets with Johnny to discuss a potential compromise about splitting the role of boss. While Tony makes a valid point that it would take the heat off one single person from the authorities, Johnny is baffled that Tony would make such a recommendation, responding with a random (and hysterical) reference to the United Nations.

Tony's proposition to Johnny in season five, episode three, "Where's Johnny?" captures the comedic brilliance of the character while also expressing Johnny's extreme displeasure at such a ridiculous suggestion. Usually a simple "no" would suffice, but Johnny is cut from a different cloth than most people and his over-the-top reaction and ball-bustin' comparison is exactly what fans would expect from a bigger-than-life character like John.

4 "Have you read an issue of GQ in the past three or four years?"

"Mr. & Mrs. John Sacrimoni Request..." - Season 6, Episode 5

Image via HBO

After pleading guilty to several felony charges, Johnny is able to get out of prison to attend his daughter's wedding but is required to be escorted by federal agents. When the agents arrive at Johnny's cell, they're also with his attorney, who brought him his attire for the event, but unfortunately, everything isn't up to John's fashion standards, causing him to hurl a typical insult full of sarcasm that is a top-tier Johnny Sack quote.

John's remark to his attorney in season six, episode five, "Mr. and Mrs. John Sacrimoni..." summarizes the character in less than a sentence, as everyone knows fashion is a top priority for John, especially when it comes to an event like his daughter's wedding. One would think he would be more upset about the situation and having to have constant escorts around, but no, the true annoyance for Johnny is his attorney's extreme lack of fashion sense, making this one of the character's absolute best quotes in The Sopranos.

3 "You know, it wasn't long ago I remember you used to wait in the car and, as far as I'm concerned, you should still be there!"

"Where's Johnny?" - Season 5, Episode 3

Image via HBO

While New York is still engaged in a civil war over who will take over as boss, Tony warns Christopher (Michael Imperioli) not to put his two cents on it while they are on their way to meet with Johnny. When the subject comes up, Christopher appears to have forgotten or not even heard what Tony recently said and makes the foolish mistake of trying to give Johnny some advice about how to solve his problem.

Johnny's response to Christopher in season five, episode three, "Where's Johnny?" marks one of the character's all-time best quotes, which also reiterates what happens when someone manages to get on Johnny's bad side. Never one to mince words, Johnny goes all out on Christopher who, honestly, got exactly the kind of response he deserved and should have known better to not poke the bear.

2 "Being a rat where I come from, is like asking someone like you to be a f***in' Nazi."

"Moe n' Joe" - Season 6, Episode 10

Image via HBO

After being arrested by federal authorities, Johnny sits down with his lawyer to discuss the terms of a potential plea agreement. His attorney mentions how providing information on other associates to the authorities would help him out, but as John stated to him before, he refuses to become a rat, painting a clear, straightforward picture to his attorney of what he would be asking of him. Out of all the characters in The Sopranos, John's one of the few who is willing to live and die for this thing, refusing to flip on others to save his own skin, which makes him one of the best characters of the show's sixth season.

In season six, episode 10, "Moe n' Joe," he makes his point crystal clear to his attorney, who is Jewish, by putting things into terms that he would understand, and while it's a bit of an extreme comparison, it sheds light on John's unwavering loyalty, which makes it one of the character's top quotes. Even though he is most likely going to live out the rest of his life behind bars, he would rather rot in a prison cell than become what he and the other guys adamantly despise.

1 "You either deliver that prick to my door, or I will rain a s***storm down on you and your family like you have never f***in' seen!"

"Long Term Parking" - Season 5, Episode 12

Image via HBO

When Tony B. (Steve Buscemi) kills Billy Leotardo (Chris Caldovino), Phil is out for blood and wants Tony B. to pay for what he's done, but with Tony B. nowhere to be found, he resorts to having John stepping in and getting him what he wants. Tony agrees to meet with John but when he sees that Phil is also there, he feels ambushed and refuses to give up his cousin. Irritated by Tony's lack of cooperation, John makes it abundantly clear what will happen if Tony doesn't hand over his cousin.

John, who is the newly appointed New York boss, flexes his new position of power in the fifth season's best episode, episode 12, "Long Term Parking," with his finest and without a doubt best quote in the entire series. John is typically a reasonable man who usually never has any serious problems with Tony, but this is one moment where he lets Tony know that this isn't personal, it's strictly business. If Tony doesn't want to resolve the issue with words, John is more than willing to resort to violence and bloodshed to get justice.

Every season of The Sopranos can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Tony Soprano Quotes in 'The Sopranos'