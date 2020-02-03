These ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Bloopers Are a Real Chucklefest Thanks to Scarlett Johansson

Searchlight Pictures has released the laugh-tastic Jojo Rabbit blooper reel ahead of the Oscar-nominated film’s release on Bluray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD. Featuring the film’s stars Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, and Sam Rockwell as well as director/writer/actor Taika Waititi, the Jojo Rabbit blooper reel is a true treat for fans.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we got an early look at what will be one very popular featurette: the blooper reel. Running a little over a minute, the blooper reel is packed with lots of fun little goofs, including Rockwell’s character Captain Klenzendorf having a tough time wielding a rifle, Davis accidentally blocking a shot meant for Waititi’s imaginary Adolf Hitler (even funnier is the fact Waititi never breaks character), and Merchant making a crack about Rockwell winning an Oscar. But the real star of the blooper reel is Johansson, who has a tough go of it reeling off some of the portmanteaus meant to describe her love of Germany while filming a memorable dinner scene. Johansson admirably tries to juggle using a German accent while casually firing off words like “Deutschephile” and “Germaniac” but alas, it doesn’t work. A quick reset to one reveals Johansson then practicing the list of words before trying again. Bless.

The release of Jojo Rabbit on Bluray, 4K UHD, and DVD will come a little over a week after the 2020 Oscars. After scooping up nominations and wins awards at the BAFTAs, WGAs, DGAs, and beyond, Waititi’s film is on track to be a surprise force of nature at this year’s Oscars. It’s been nominated in many of the night’s biggest categories, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Jojo Rabbit arrives on Bluray/4K UHD/DVD on February 18. Watch the blooper reel from the award-winning film below: