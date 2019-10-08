Exclusive ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Clip Features Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Nazi Clones

0

Jojo Rabbit is kind of an indescribable delight. But if you’re still wondering what tone Taika Waititi could possibly be going for with an anti-hate satire dramedy set in Nazi Germany in which he himself plays an imaginary Adolph Hitler, our wonderfully demented exclusive clip should help just a bit. You can also check out our full review of the film out of TIFF 2019 right here.

The clip begins with Scarlett Johansson kneeing Sam Rockwell right in the dick so you’re immediately off to a promising start. Rockwell plays a Nazi captain in charge of the Hitler Youth, while Johansson portrays Rosie, mother to title character Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis). Young Jojo is looking for his place among the Hitler Youth and his options include hanging some propaganda around town or taking the blonde-haired, blue-eyed clones for a stroll. Like, literal clones. There’s just casually clones in this movie. I love Taika Waititi.

Check out the clip below. Jojo Rabbit—which also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Alfie Allen, and Stephen Merchant—hits theaters on October 18. For more on the film, here’s our analysis of its Oscar chances after taking home the TIFF People’s Choice Award, another clip showing off Johansson’s role, and the poster featuring famous people dressed as Nazis.

