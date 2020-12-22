Rachel House has become quite well known for being Taika Waititi’s good luck charm. During our Collider Ladies Night chat, House laughed it off as a “weird myth” and said, “I don’t think that’s true.” She insisted there’s never any pressure to put her in his films and that he’d be totally fine without her but, you know what? I’ll put the pressure on Waititi on House’s behalf! There’s a reason why the whole good luck charm thing gained so much steam; it’s because no matter the size of the role, House always makes a huge impression in Waititi’s films including Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok and then some.

In total, House appears in four of the six films Waititi directed, but she’s actually worked on five of them. While she wasn’t involved in What We Do in the Shadows, House did contribute to Jojo Rabbit in two ways. Not only did she serve as an acting coach to Roman Griffin Davis, but she also had a role that wound up being cut from the film.

Image via Fox Searchlight

Here’s how House described it:

“And I have to say, I am so relieved it was cut. I was the American solider and I turned up at the end and I gave this very sort of righteous speech saying how America saved the day and then that turned into total prejudice and racism really toward German people. So it was sort of trying to be ironic; ‘Yay! We’ve saved the day! And now we’re gonna turn and be cruel on these other people as they have done.’ It was very clever, but it was completely unneeded.”

So there you have it! That’s what went down in House’s deleted scene from Jojo Rabbit. If you’d like to hear more about House’s collaboration with Waititi, click here to find out how Waititi contributed to boosting House’s on-screen confidence. And be sure to check back on Wednesday for her full Collider Ladies Night interview covering her earliest inspirations, her experience working on Pixar’s latest, Soul, what to expect from her feature directorial debut and loads more!

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s a Full List of Christmas Movies Available on HBO Max Right Now 'Die Hard', 'Batman Returns', and 'The Family Stone' all on one streaming service.