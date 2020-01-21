‘Jojo Rabbit’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Bonus Features Revealed
Ahead of Jojo Rabbit‘s big six-nomination Oscar night, 20th Century Fox has announced digital and Blu-ray details for filmmaker Taika Waititi‘s WWII satire. The film will arrive on digital on February 4th, and then 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18.
Jojo Rabbit stars newcomer Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo, a lonely boy living in Nazi Germany, his only friend an imaginary version of Adolph Hitler (Waititi). Jojo’s life gets upended when he discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is harboring a young Jewish girl named Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Last week, the film snagged six Oscar nods, including Best Supporting Actress for Johansson, Adapted Screenplay for Waititi, and Best Picture.
The film is a genuine delight, and it’ll be a joy to own a physical copy, but the only bummer here is a pretty slim bonus content lineup. I am hyped to see a Waititi audio commentary, because listening to Taika Waititi discuss anything is a gift we should cherish. But besides that, it’s really only three deleted scenes, some outtakes, trailers, and a featurette titled “Inside Jojo Rabbit“.
Check out the bonus content details below. Jojo Rabbit arrives on Digital February 4th, and 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18. For more on the film, here is our awards expert Adam Chitwood on its Best Picture Oscar chances.
Blu-ray and Digital
- Deleted Scenes:
- “Imaginary Göring”
- “Little Piggies”
- “Adolf Dies Again”
- Outtakes
- Inside Jojo Rabbit
- Audio Commentary by Taika Waititi
- Theatrical Trailer
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
4K Ultra HD bonus features
- Audio Commentary by Taika Waititi
Here is the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit:
Acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature humor and pathos to JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.
- ‘Doctor Sleep’ Ending Explained: Bridging the Gap Between ‘The Shining’ Book and Film
- How Taika Waititi Landed Beatles Music for 'Jojo Rabbit’
- 'Greenlight' Trailer Makes the Hollywood Dream a Nightmare (and Takes a Jab at "Elevated Horror")
- 'Bad Boys for Life' Directors Go Deep in 30-Minute Spoiler Q&A
- Netflix’s ‘Horse Girl’ Trailer Teases a ‘Twilight Zone’-ish Story with Alison Brie