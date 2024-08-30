Over the last decade, one of the more unique filmmakers has been Taika Waititi. While best known for his MCU Thor films, the actor-director’s expert blend of comedy and drama has been next to none. Nowhere is that more apparent than in his beloved World War 2 dramady Jojo Rabbit. Now, the critically acclaimed Oscar winning film is coming to Paramount+ next month in September.

Jojo Rabbit will be coming to the popular streaming platform specifically on September 1st. The film is currently rocking a 80% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it made an even more impressive $93.7 million worldwide on a small $14 million budget when it released in 2019. That makes it Waititi’s most successful film outside the Marvel universe. This might have something to do with the WW2 backdrop, but despite still having the director’s signature charm and humor, Jojo Rabbit is Waititi’s most grounded/thematically dark film.

What's ‘Jojo Rabbit’ About?

Close

Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, Jojo Rabbit follows a young German boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) during WW2 who has been fed the propaganda of Adolf Hitler his whole life like every kid his age. This dictator is someone who he idolizes and just so happens to be his imaginary friend (Waititi). However, when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl named Elsa in their attic (Thomasin McKenzie), Jojo’s whole world view is destroyed as he's forced to reconcile with the fact that his false hero is actually one of the worst monsters in history. Jojo Rabbit is such an odd combination of elements, but Waititi’s creative mind is why it works so well. On paper, telling a WW2 story from a German boy’s perspective is an interesting yet risky venture. Especially when you add the comedy and the absurdity of Hitler being an imaginary friend. However, the makeup of this film heightens both the humor and the horrific reality of the time. It has some of the funniest moments you’ll watch in a film, as Waititi's version of Hitler runs around like a madman in Jojo’s mind, but it also has some really disturbing moments. This includes one of the most devastating deaths put on film in the last decade that'll have your jaw on the floor. It's that meticulous bending of genres that makes Jojo Rabbit a must-watch and is one of the more distinct coming-of-age WW2 stories you'll ever see. The film was also nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Waititi an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

‘Jojo Rabbit’s New Streaming Home

With its new home on Paramount+, hopefully more people will discover that Waititi is more than just the guy who made Thor funny. Especially since the film is celebrating its 5th anniversary in October. There's so much heart, humor and relatable soul to Jojo Rabbit. That has let it remain relevant despite its wartime setting.