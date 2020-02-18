Exclusive ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Featurette Clip Explains How the Film Attempts to Combat Hate

–

Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive featurette clip from the home release of Jojo Rabbit. In the film, writer-director Taika Waititi and the cast explain the film’s darkness and why they chose to explore it in such a way as to try and create a hopeful message.

What I like about this featurette is that I think it gets to the heart of why Jojo Rabbit works for its intended audience. I’ve seen quite a few adults brush off the film, but Waititi made Jojo Rabbit for a younger audience. The movie is from the perspective of an adolescent boy, the film is rated PG-13, and it’s all about how kids are indoctrinated into hateful movements by buffoonish and cruel adults. It’s easy to point at Jojo Rabbit and ask why we need it when we have movies like Schindler’s List, but a 12-year-old boy is probably not going to sit through Schindler’s List. They might sit through a movie that’s darkly comic and weird like Jojo Rabbit, and in an age where that same child can be inundated with hateful propaganda from YouTube, I’m glad Waititi was conscious of the audience he wanted to reach.

Check out the clip above. Jojo Rabbit is now available on digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. For more on Jojo Rabbit, click on the respective links for outtakes and our FYC talk with Waititi.

Here’s the full list of special features:

Deleted Scenes: “Imaginary Göring” “Little Piggies” “Adolf Dies Again”

Outtakes

Inside Jojo Rabbit

Audio Commentary by Taika Waititi

Theatrical Trailer

Teaser Trailer

Here’s the official synopsis: