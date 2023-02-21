Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa is set to star in the upcoming horror-thriller film, All My Friends Are Dead. The actress and dancer will star opposite Jade Pettyjohn, with the writer of Saw 3D, Marcus Dunstan, set to direct the film, according to a recent Deadline report.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie ‘All My Friends Are Dead,’” Siwa said, revealing her love for horror films. “This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production!” Details about Siwa’s character and other cast members have not yet been revealed, with further casting set to be in process. It has, however, been revealed that Siwa will be joining Pettyjohn, who is best known for her role as Lexie Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere and Grace Sullivan in Big Sky. Siwa was delighted to be cast alongside Pettyjohn, whom she worked with previously on two episodes of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock. “I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and [I] can’t wait to create this movie together [with her].”

Siwa has a long career in the film and television industry, with her rise to fame coming after her appearance in Season 5 of Dance Moms. Known for her signature hairstyle and large hair bows, Siwa has appeared in several music videos, including her own productions such as JoJo Siwa: Boomerang (2016), as well as television series such as High School Musical: The Musical — The Series (2022) as Madison and Choreographers React (2022). The actress, dancer, and Youtube personality has also lent her voice to several movies and television series, including The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019).

All My Friends Are Dead focuses on a group of friends who hire an Airbnb in order to attend the biggest music festival of the year. Unfortunately, their partying soon turns into a killing spree, with members of their group murdered one by one in correlation to each of the seven deadly sins. International rights to the film have been obtained by Film Mode, with filming set to begin in Canada in spring.

Screenwriter Dunstan, who is known for his work on the Feast and Saw horror film franchises, will serve as director of the film, with Josh Sims (PBC) and Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale) serving as writers. John Baldecchi (Happy Death Day) will serve as producer, with Dominic Ianno (Soul Surfer), Jason Resnick (Kidnap), Kevin Greutert (Saw X), Clay Epstein (for Film Mode Entertainment), and Dan Rubin (CEO of Budding Equity) on board the project as executive producers.

