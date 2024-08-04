The Big Picture Jojo Siwa is upset about the new Dance Moms show trying to replace Abby Lee Miller.

Siwa supports Miller despite others' negative experiences.

Siwa advises the new show to be original instead of copying Miller's approach.

Jojo Siwa isn't upset that a new version of Dance Moms is coming out, instead, the reality star is upset because she feels the new show is trying to "replace" Abby Lee Miller. Miller became famous during the original run of Dance Moms for her controversial approach to coaching. May Dance Moms alums revealed at the reunion special that they remain estranged from Miller and are traumatized by her treatment. But instead of joining the Miller hate train, Siwa is standing up for her former coach against the show, Dance Moms: A New Era.

The new set of girls are being coached by Coach Glo Hampton and the show has both the same and different energy from its predecessor. For Siwa, she is seemingly ignoring what all her former teammates said about Miller and told Us Weekly how upset she was about them trying to "replace' Miller. “It makes me, quite honestly, a little sick to my stomach to see them try to replace Abby,” Siwa told the outlet. “Even though Abby says the quote, ‘Everyone’s replaceable,’ Abby Lee is not replaceable. The only person that is not replaceable is the inventor of that quote.”

Other dancers like Chloe Lukasiak and Brooke Hyland and her sister Paige Hyland have all talked about how hard it was dancing for Miller. Each found success outside of dancing but during the reunion opened up about how freeing they found life after they left Miller's studio. Siwa is one of the few who still supports Miller.

Jojo Siwa Reveals Issue With New 'Dance Moms' Show

Image via Zanda Rice and Lifetime Network

There is a lot to be said about bringing back a show like Dance Moms but Siwa's issue seems to be completely with them replacing Miller. When asked about it, she said how much she still loves Miller. “It’s tough when you see someone trying to be somebody that you really love and care about. And I really love and care about Abby and [her assistant] Gia,” Siwa said.

She does have advice for the show though. Siwa thinks the show would benefit from staying away from what Miller did before and make it completely its own thing. “I think the show will have a lot more success if they tried to be more original versus trying to copy Abby. ‘Cause you can’t,” she said. Guess that means no pyramid every episode?

Dance Moms A reality TV series follows the intense and often dramatic experiences of young competitive dancers at a prestigious dance studio, under the guidance of a notoriously demanding instructor. The dancers and their mothers navigate the high-pressure world of competitive dance, where ambition, rivalry, and the pursuit of perfection collide. Release Date July 13, 2011 Cast Abby Lee Miller , JoJo Siwa , Maddie Ziegler , Holly Frazier Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

You can watch Siwa on the original Dance Moms and get ready for Dance Moms: A New Era.

Stream on Tubi