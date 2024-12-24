Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa has a lot of exciting things happening in her home life. This time, by selling her home! Siwa, who purchased the mansion in Tarzana when she was just 16 years old, listed the home with Selling Sunset's Chriselle Stause. Stause will list the property with Omar Ababa from The Oppenheim Group as well, according to TMZ. The news comes after Siwa went through a break-up with So You Think You Can Dance contestant Dakayla Wilson. The two had announced their relationship earlier this summer and announced their split a few months later in November.

Siwa's house includes 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and is 6,462 square feet. According to reports, she is trying to sell the home for nearly $4 million dollars. Pictures of the home are online that include a pool, indoor and outdoor bars, large closet spaces and more. Many fans may recognize the staircase from some of Siwa's videos that she would film while living in the home. The pictures are a stark contrast from Siwa's bright style. Many of the rooms are all white with simple furniture. Reports state that the home has been staged to look differently from Siwa's design.

There are no reports as to why Siwa is selling her home. In August, Siwa announced her relationship with Wilson and by November, she shared that they were talking about having kids together, just prior to breaking up. At the time, Siwa told Us Weekly that the couple talked about their future. “She is on board. Obviously, we’re both very young, and she’s even younger than I am — she’s just about to turn 19,” she said. “She was always like, ‘Oh, yeah, kids are going to be so fun to have.’ That was when we were first talking, and now obviously that we’re more serious, it is definitely a more serious conversation. I’m like, ‘We’ll get married, and then we’ll visit that.’” Rumors are now swirling that Siwa has started a new relationship with Kath Ebbs, the podcast host of Call Me Kath.

Jojo Siwa Has Been Making Her Own Mark Post Dance Moms

Image via Lifetime

On Dance Moms, Siwa was often yelled at by teacher Abby Lee Miller, who thought she was too much. Since, Siwa is arguably the most recognizable of the former stars of the TLC show. Miller, who put all her faith behind Maddie Ziegler, did not like Siwa and her energy and yet now Siwa is one of the biggest pop stars around. She continues to rise with new music coming out and starring in movies like All My Friends Are Dead.

You can watch Siwa in old episodes of Dance Moms.

Your changes have been saved Dance Moms A reality TV series follows the intense and often dramatic experiences of young competitive dancers at a prestigious dance studio, under the guidance of a notoriously demanding instructor. The dancers and their mothers navigate the high-pressure world of competitive dance, where ambition, rivalry, and the pursuit of perfection collide. Finale Year November 30, 2018 Seasons 8

