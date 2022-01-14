JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is known for many things - its music references, fashion influences, and flamboyant characters, to name a few - but at its core, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is at its best when creator Hirohiko Araki is using his unmistakable skill to craft the best fights you'll find in manga and anime. This begins as early as Season one of the show, which covers two of the series' current eight total parts: Phantom Blood, the origin story of Jonathan Joestar and his adopted brother-turned-eternal rival Dio Brando, and Battle Tendency, about Jonathan's grandson Joseph as he masters the magic breathing technique known as the Ripple to defeat ancient enemies called the Pillar Men before they can achieve evolutionary perfection and eliminate the human race. Even in these early parts there are plenty of great battles, but these are the top five among them.

5. Jonathan and Zeppeli VS Tarkus (Episode 7)

Unlike every other fight on this list, and most of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as a whole, this bout isn't remarkable because of any impressive strategies employed or wild feats on display. No, the fight against the chain-wielding zombie Tarkus is almost uncharacteristically straightforward - Tarkus almost immediately eliminates the mentor Zeppeli, and in response Jonathan overwhelms Tarkus with his own evolved level of Ripple power. What makes this fight so good, though, is how it sets the stage for another of JoJo's strengths - its characters. Before the battle, we finally learn about the mysterious Zeppeli's past, including how his father discovered - and was eventually destroyed by - the Stone Mask that allows Dio to become a vampire and build his villainous army.

For Zeppeli, the entire struggle thus far has been one of destiny, and the fight against Tarkus - where he dies but passes on his own power to Jonathan, allowing him to overcome this fight and eventually Dio himself - is his foretold final part to play in life's grand schemes. Zeppeli doesn't back down from this, though, choosing to face his duty with pride and grace, proving to be not only a good friend to Jonathan but a teacher worth looking up to. In that light, the fight against Tarkus is a simple but provocative early example of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ethos, where struggle and courage are virtues that can never be underestimated.

4. Caesar VS Wamuu in Switzerland (Episode 20)

Feeling anxious about the upcoming fights against the remaining Pillar Men to retrieve Joseph's antidotes and the Red Stone of Aja, Caesar makes his way to the San Moritz hotel to do battle with the Pillar Man Wamuu himself. It's an interesting matchup; Wamuu's wind powers and Caesar's Ripple-strengthened bubbles are both long range weapons, making it a fight of turning small opening into larger victories, displaying the more action-oriented but still detail-obsessed fight choreography in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Thematically, Caesar goes a long way to prove the potential that lies in the act of simply living that the Ripple represents, almost winning his solo fight against the burly and flexible Wamuu.

Unfortunately, Caesar's impatience proves to be the end of him, with Wamuu finding one last, vital opening in Caesar's form to deal a finishing blow. Caesar's effort doesn't go unnoticed, though - as his enemy, Wamuu respects Caesar's efforts so much he allows the hero team to keep the ring containing Joseph's antidote that Caesar manages to snatch from Wamuu during the fight, and as his friend, Joseph refuses to allow Caesar's death to be in vain, carrying on his effort and learning from his mistake by trusting his allies in the fights left to come.

3. Joseph VS Kars, the Ultimate Lifeform (Episodes 25-26)

In most of JoJo, the best fights are between two people with limited but interesting powers trying to figure out how to best each other within thin margins. Not here - in the climax of Battle Tendency, Joseph, who has only been truly practicing the Ripple for about a month, must contend with Kars, who has achieved true dominance as the Ultimate Lifeform, a nigh-invincible being thousands of years in the making. Kars has incredible strength, can create life out of nothing, and even evolves on the fly to avoid any new problems that come his way. In the face of such power, Joseph has essentially nothing. That is, except for the one thing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure values most: the innately human compulsion to survive.

Indeed, Battle Tendency has a running gag where Joseph declares the "Joestar secret technique" is to simply run away, and that's exactly what he does, but somehow, heroically. He recognizes the impossible situation in front of him and the danger it poses to the people he cares about, and in response Joseph spends the whole fight seemingly running from Kars but in reality distracting him from the others, pointing all the danger toward himself. Joseph ends up "winning" the fight through sheer luck, with Kars' ever-evolving body proving to be his downfall as he turns into an immortal rock doomed to float forever in space after a mishap with an erupting volcano. Even though Joseph doesn't win through wits or strength, his victory through pure stubbornness is a testament to the same themes JoJo has been repeating since Dio rejected his humanity to become a vampire: in the end, humans always find a way.

2. Jonathan VS Dio at the Joestar Mansion (Episode 3)

Jonathan and Dio, the original duo that kicked off what would become the decades-long franchise, would battle numerous times over the course of Phantom Blood, but their most intense and memorable was the first fight after Dio finally succumbed to the allure of the mask and became a vampire. At this point in the story, Jonathan hasn't learned Ripple and Dio is running off of his few experiments on random passerby and his new vampire instincts, so the fight is as dirty and raw as they get. Jonathan is initially backed up by the police and his new friend Speedwagon, but none of these are any help and it quickly becomes a brawl between himself and Dio, a deeply personal fight between brothers that tears apart their already strained relationship.

Both literally and figuratively - much of the spectacle here comes from the way their battle demolishes the mansion they've both lived in for years, tearing apart their home and eventually burning it all the way down in a pyrrhic victory for Jonathan. While it's not the smartest fight in the franchise, it features some unforgettable moments - Dio walking up the walls! - and some of the outrageous feats JoJo is known for, like Jonathan catching himself on a stray pole to avoid falling into flames.

1. Joseph VS Wamuu, Chariot Race (Episodes 22-23)

While the Stand powers that Stardust Crusaders introduces in Part three right after Joseph's original story concludes are the most iconic part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the inventive scenarios and creative solutions they invite the protagonists to come up with are seen most strongly in this fight. In another one of his fights against the ancient Pillar Men, Joseph faces off against wind-user Wamuu in a chariot battle. During this race, the two fighters compete for new weapons to use as they each make a lap around the arena, a challenge of both quick wits and raw strength. It's a solid showcase of everything JoJo excels at - Joseph is both the weaker of the two physically and usually ends up with the worse of two options on each round of weapons, forcing him to think on his feet to overwhelm Wamuu. There are creative answers to problems, like Joseph grabbing a sledgehammer only for Wamuu to one-up him by wielding the entire pillar the hammer hung upon, as well as surprising twists such as Joseph realizing he can use the arena's shape as a slingshot in the same way Wamuu does earlier.

JoJo's use of fights as character writing is also in full force here, with Joseph's high level intuition winning out a fight where his poor decision making skills might have left him the loser. To top it all off, the incredible way JoJo is able to turn villains into lovable, memorable characters in remarkably short amounts of time is shown off here too; Wamuu is an enemy that has slain multiple of Joseph's comrades at this point, but by the end of the fight you can't help but respect his sense of honor and fairness. It's a highlight in every way JoJo as a whole series is, making it not only the best of the first season but a contender for one of the best of all time.

