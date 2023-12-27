The Big Picture JoJo's Bizarre Adventure follows the strange lives of the Joestar family and their battles against villains, mainly connected to Dio Brando.

The series is split into parts, each focusing on a specific member of the Joestar family and their personal battles.

The Joestar family tree can be confusing, but watching the series in or out of order doesn't diminish the convoluted nature of their lineage.

There are fewer stories more bizarre than Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, a series created by Hirohiko Araki in 1987 that follows the strange lives of the Joestar bloodline and their battle against villains, most of which have a connection to the positively infamous Dio Brando (Takehito Koyasu). Split into parts, each one covers a specific member of the Joestar family and their personal battles. There’s a lot (and I do mean a lot) of debate over how you should watch the series and if you should skip certain parts, but one thing is for certain: whether you watch it in or out of order, the Joestar family tree can be a convoluted mess. Let’s take a journey through who’s who in this star-studded family to make things a little less confusing.

Jonathan Joestar

There’s nowhere better to star than the original Joestar! Jonathan Joestar (Kazuyuki Okitsu) is the son of George Joestar I and Mary Joestar, and he’s the first Jojo of the series. His story mostly centers around the way his life changed upon gaining an adoptive brother, Dio, who actively tries to ruin his life at pretty much every turn. It’s ultimately Dio becoming a vampire and killing his father, George, that sends Jonathan on his path to become a Hamon user. Training under Will Anthonio Zeppeli, it takes little time for Jonathan to master the techniques of Hamon and work his way to Dio’s base in Windknight’s Lot, where he “kills” Dio and destroys the stone mask that turned him into a vampire. He then goes on to marry Erina Pendleton, but is killed during their honeymoon after an attack by Dio. He manages to save Erina and their unborn child in his last moments, and later Erina gives birth to George Joestar II.

Joseph Joestar

In the Joestar succession, though, George II is skipped and our next Joestar is Joseph Joestar (Tomokazu Sugita, Unsho Ishizuka), the main protagonist of Part 2 (Battle Tendency). Joseph is the son of George Joestar II and Elizabeth Joestar (also known as Lisa Lisa) and is the only other Jojo to use Hamon, as Part 3 (Stardust Crusaders) introduces the concept of Stands. Lisa Lisa serves as his Hamon master, just as she did for his companion Caesar Zeppeli (Takuya Satō), the grandson of Jonathan’s Hamon master. After Joseph and Caesar master Hamon, they go on their journey to defeat the Pillar Men. Caesar dies during a battle with Wamuu (Akio Ōtsuka), serving as motivation for Joseph to push on and ultimately defeat Kars (Kazuhiko Inoue).

Joseph crashes his own funeral with his now wife Suzie Q (Sachiko Kojima) and returns to America, where their daughter Holy Joestar (Reiko Takagi) is born. Joseph shows up again in Stardust Crusaders to help his grandson, Jotaro Kujo (Daisuke Ono), in saving Holy from her Stand and killing Dio. After Stardust Crusaders, Joseph had an affair with a woman named Tomoko Higashikata (Megumi Toyoguchi), which resulted in the birth of his illegitimate son, Josuke Higashikata (Yuki Ono). This also makes him a key ally in Part 4 (Diamond is Unbreakable), where he aids Josuke in handling things in Morioh and with the final battle with Yoshikage Kira (Toshiyuki Morikawa). During his time in Morioh, Joseph adopts another child, a baby he found named Shizuka Joestar. After Jotaro, Joseph is the Joestar that appears the most often throughout the series.

Jotaro Kujo

Once again, the Joestar succession skips a generation, and the next Joestar…er, Kujo in the tree is Jotaro. The son of Holy and Sadao Kujo, Jotaro’s story is the first one that takes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to Japan and the introduction of Stands. His grandfather, Joseph, along with a friend and fellow Stand user, Muhammad Avdol (Kenta Miyake), arrives in Japan to get Jotaro out of jail after a fight where he severely injured multiple people and explains that Dio has returned, this time with his head attached to Jonathan’s body. After this, Holy’s stand manifests and her spirit isn’t strong enough to fight it, sending Jotaro on a journey to Egypt to find and kill Dio once and for all. During the journey, he loses his companion Noriaki Kakyoin (Daisuke Hirakawa), as well as his friends Avdol and Iggy, and very nearly loses Joseph as well. Throughout other parts he’s in, it’s clear his journey remains with him and that he struggles to cope.

A while after Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro married an unnamed woman and had a daughter, Jolyne Cujoh (Fairouz Ai). He appears in Diamond is Unbreakable as a mentor to Josuke and his friends and spends part of the season searching for the Bow and Arrow, which has the ability to give people Stands. He appears briefly in Part 5 (Vento Aureo) as he sends Koichi (Yuki Kaji) to Italy to find Giorno Giovanna (Kensho Ono), a son of Dio. He’s last seen in Part 6 (Stone Ocean) helping Jolyne after she finds the disc containing his memories, and it’s said at the beginning of this part that he divorced his wife.

Josuke Higashikata

The next up in the Jojo line is the son of Joseph Joestar and Tomoko Higashikata, Josuke. Since Joseph was absent for most of Josuke’s life, he was raised by his mother and maternal grandfather, Ryohei Higashikata (Katsuhisa Hōki). His grandfather’s death is what inspires Josuke to use his Stand to protect his hometown, Morioh, from evil Stand users. He grows close to his nephew, Jotaro, when he arrives in Morioh at Joseph’s request. While Josuke is originally awkward towards Joseph, claiming that it would be easier for him to just leave since it’s too late for him to be part of his life, he eventually comes to like him after seeing they share a desire to help others. Josuke is shown to be as kindhearted as the rest of the Joestar line; just don’t insult his hair.

Diamond is Unbreakable serves as the introduction for the Arrow, which remains a major part of the series in Vento Aureo and Stone Ocean, as it has the ability to awaken Stands in anyone (or anything, as it was used to give rats Stands) it pierces. This is how Josuke’s friend, Okuyasu Nijimura (Wataru Takagi), gains his Stand, and it’s responsible for many of the antagonist Stands in Part 4. In addition, Arrow is responsible for the Stands of many of Stone Ocean’s main characters, such as Ermes (Mutsumi Tamura), Weather Report (Yūichirō Umehara), and Jolyne.

Giorno Giovanna

The most confusing part of the Jojo family tree for most people is the protagonist of Vento Aureo, Giorno Giovanna. Giorno’s mother is unnamed, but he’s considered to be fathered by both Dio and Jonathan Joestar, as Dio was using Jonathan’s body when Giorno was created. Thus, Giorno contains genes from both men, having inherited his hair color and his sometimes brutal nature from Dio and his Joestar birthmark and gentlemanly personality from Jonathan. His Stand, Gold Experience, is sometimes seen as a reflection of this split in his genes as well, because it bears some resemblance to Dio’s stand, The World, as they’re both gold with green accents, and its ability to create life is a nod to the fact that Jonathan is given new life through Dio’s use of his body. Because he’s fathered by Jonathan (technically, at least), Giorno is the brother of George II, the uncle of Joseph, the great-uncle of Holy and Josuke, the great-great-uncle of Jotaro, and the great-great-great-uncle of Jolyne.

Giorno has three half-brothers also fathered by Dio, named Donatello, Ungalo, and Rikiel, who seem to have more of Dio’s genes than Giorno. They appear in Stone Ocean as minions of Enrico Pucci, the part’s main antagonist; Giorno himself doesn’t appear in the season, though.

Jolyne Cujoh

The final Jojo of the main timeline and the Joestar family tree, as well as the first and currently only woman Jojo of the series, is Jolyne Cujoh. She is the daughter of Jotaro Kujo and an unnamed woman. For much of Part 6, she’s shown to have a very strained relationship with Jotaro, who was absent for much of her life. However, a large portion of Stone Ocean is dedicated to her trying to save Jotaro after the Stand Whitesnake steals the discs containing Jotaro's Stand and memories and leaves him in a coma. Once Jotaro is saved, we see them grow closer and find that Jotaro does indeed have a protective attitude towards Jolyne. He leaves her with an Arrow that will awaken her Stand, Stone Free.

Stone Ocean marks the end of the original universe of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure as the Stand Made in Heaven resets the universe. Jolyne’s ally, Emporio, manages to kill Pucci, but the universe resets once again, and the story ends with an alternate version of Jolyne and Anasui (Daisuke Namikawa) going to meet Jotaro to discuss their marriage.

